CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

NHS England scrapped – and what that means for health service digitisation
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the impact of scrapping NHS England on the health service’s long road to digital modernisation. We look at real-life examples of how digital twins are helping to improve manufacturing and urban infrastructure. And we analyse the options for datacentre expansion, from cloud to colocation and on-premise. Read the issue now.
Can a future digital NHS survive another change?
Computer Weekly looks at the prime minister’s decision to abolish NHS England and the potential impact on the progress of digitising the NHS
Digital twins drive efficiency across machines and infrastructure
Digital twins of machines, facilities and infrastructures will create a portfolio of virtual representations that, in time, will connect to allow city planners and engineers to plan and monitor urban environments from the smallest features to its entirety