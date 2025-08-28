Community Fibre, Hey!Broadband claim major growth milestones

The narrative around the UK’s independent broadband providers has been one of companies facing harsh financial headwinds and ambitions trimmed, but two of the cohort, Community Fibre and Hey!Broadband, have announced landmarks in terms of customer additions and the launch of an embedded subscriber identity module (eSIM) offer by an alternative network firm.

With a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network covering 1.3 million properties in London, which is over one-third of homes in the capital, Community Fibre is now looking to the world of wireless with the Community Fibre eSIM, an international data roaming eSIM to over 160 countries looking to offer affordable data roaming to help travellers avoid hefty data roaming fees.

The product is claimed to allow customers to save up to 96% with the prepaid data plans that can be topped up at any time, even when users are offline, in over 160 countries. In addition to avoiding public Wi-Fi, the product has a dual SIM option that sees use of a physical SIM to receive mobile calls and SMS for roaming, WhatsApp calls and messages. It also has both 4G and 5G eSIM global data roaming plans that allow users to choose the amount of data they need and the number of days they’ll need it for.

Even though Community Fibre Broadband operates exclusively in London, as well as parts of Surrey and Sussex, the Community Fibre eSIM can be purchased and used by anybody living in the UK.

“Now, as the first broadband alternative network provider (altnet) to launch an international data roaming eSIM, we’re able to help globe-trotters save even more money by avoiding their existing mobile carrier’s hefty data roaming charges where they apply,” said Community Fibre chief commercial officer Peter Rampling.

Meanwhile, Community Fibre’s near neighbours, full-fibre broadband provider Hey!Broadband, has now surpassed 40,000 customers across southeast England. This is up from 25,000 a year ago, and the growth, says the company, cements its position as one of the UK’s most dynamic alternative networks.

The company is active across London, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey and West Sussex, and is expanding its footprint at pace while “maintaining high standards of reliability, service and affordability”.

Read more about UK broadband UK fibre broadband continues progress: Study reveals continued pace of development of UK broadband market, with the number of fibre-to-the-premises locations rising 15.3% on an annual basis and the country’s leading provider passing fibre tipping point.

F&W Networks, Fusion Fibre team to accelerate gigabit broadband: Strategic partnership designed to reinforce broadband wholesaler’s position as a enabler of digital transformation across the UK and deliver on shared commitment to building a more connected future for homes and businesses in south of England.

Zen Internet, Sky Business Wholesale ink Ethernet partnership: Strategic partnership to see business customers gain access to Ethernet-enabled exchange footprint.

Fuel leak prompts Openreach full-fibre broadband upgrade: UK’s leading broadband provider deploys full-fibre infrastructure to enhance rural England village’s connectivity following leak that diminished comms services.

The company’s flagship Gigafast package offers 900 Mbps symmetrical speeds with 24-hour installations, and a customer-first approach that’s “transforming connectivity” in underserved communities. It also has tariffs for those on benefits or Universal Credit so that more people across the region can access fast, affordable broadband.

“Reaching 40,000 customers is a huge moment for our team and a clear reflection of the value we’re bringing to communities,” said Lourdes Sáez, CEO of Hey!Broadband. “We’re building a network that doesn’t just keep up with the UK’s digital future, it’s helping to shape it.”

Hey!Broadband is a partner company of full-fibre network builder and wholesaler F&W Networks, which has user infrastructure offerings via its retail ISP partners in more than 30 locations, with the stated mission of a commitment to delivering the power of full-fibre technology to mid-sized towns and rural areas across the south of England.