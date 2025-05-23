HMRC’s hunt for hyperscaler to lead £500m datacentre exit project deemed ‘anti-competitive’

HM Revenue & Customs’ (HMRC’s) £500m tender for a hyperscaler to manage a 10-year datacentre exit and cloud migration project for the government tax collection agency is anti-competitive and contradictory, it is claimed.

With the deadline for those interested in participating in the tender for the contract coming up on Friday 23 May 2025, the planning notice for the deal is being picked apart by UK cloud market stakeholders.

In their view, the contract is anti-competitive and exclusionary, given it specifically states that HMRC is courting a hyperscale cloud provider to deliver on its contents.

The decade-long nature of the deal is also problematic, given the current geopolitical climate, it is further claimed. “Ten years is a lifetime in the tech industry [and] if we’ve learned anything from the last few months, it’s how quickly geopolitical tensions, regulatory expectations and technological capabilities can shift,” Mark Boost, CEO of Stevenage-based cloud service provider Civo, told Computer Weekly.

“Committing to a single provider on such a timescale introduces unnecessary risk, cost and dependency, precisely when we should be building resilience by diversifying and investing in our sovereign digital capabilities.”

Similar thoughts on the matter were echoed by Owen Sayers, an enterprise architect with more than 20 years’ experience in delivering national policing systems, who said embarking on a 10-year contract with a single supplier does not seem a sensible move.

“In these changeable and even friable times, with technology advancing at an incredible rate, and the growing uncertainty around the rules of international commerce, this doesn’t seem to be a particularly agile or wise thing to do,” he told Computer Weekly. “It is not so long ago that government suggested contracts of half this length were twice as long as they should be – and that was in a much more static and reliable landscape.”

What HMRC needs As detailed in a planning notice, HMRC needs a hyperscale provider to manage the migration of the agency’s on-premise servers from three Fujitsu datacentres to the cloud, as part of its Data Centre Exit (DCE) programme of work. The expected go-live date for the contract is 1 April 2026, and it is due to expire on 31 March 2036. “The Authority is seeking to appoint a hyperscaler to manage the migration of servers from the current on-premise solution to the hyperscaler’s cloud environment,” the planning notice said. “It is anticipated the appointment will be limited to a single hyperscaler, but this will be validated during the procurement.” Speaking to Computer Weekly on condition of anonymity, a former government IT advisor said the notice’s wording is problematic from a competition point of view. “HMRC is leaving itself wide open to legal challenge given that the term ‘hyperscaler’ is widely associated with the US global cloud players,” they said. “This could delay or halt the procurement, wasting taxpayers’ money in the process.”

Server inventory The contract notice also confirmed that HMRC’s on-premise server inventory features technologies from a wide variety of manufacturers, including HP, IBM, Red Hat, SUSE, VMware, Oracle, Microsoft and NetApp. “Participation in this tender will be restricted to those providers who are capable of migrating the in-scope servers and associated applications within the proposed timelines and able to provide UK-based hosting services for the duration of the proposed contract,” the notice added. “Due to the sensitivity of the data being migrated and subsequently hosted, offshore hosting and access to that data is not permissible.” Stipulating that a hyperscaler must be used to deliver this project, while also stating that the chosen supplier must keep HMRC’s data in-country, is contradictory, said Civo’s Boost. “The HMRC tender rightly prohibits offshore data hosting or access – an important step towards securing sensitive public sector workloads,” he said. “By structuring the process to favour foreign hyperscalers, many of which operate under geopolitical and legislative conditions far beyond the UK’s control, it risks completely undermining that very principle.” As an example, Boost pointed to the news that Microsoft has, in response to US sanctions, blocked email access to the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan. “[This has] shown how quickly political decisions made abroad can affect critical institutions,” he said. “It’s a reminder that when infrastructure is governed elsewhere, so is control. In that context, the UK government’s actions are increasingly difficult to justify.”