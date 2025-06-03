HMRC aims to improve customer service with £1.5bn IT investment

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) aims to spend big on customer service, hoping to move to a modern technology platform to improve customer support.

The department went out to tender for a customer relationship management (CRM) system in April 2025, worth up to £1bn excluding VAT, as well as a contact centre as a service (CCaS) provider, with an estimated contract value of £500m.

This is part of HMRC’s enterprise CRM programme, aiming to transform the way it interacts with customers as its Making Tax Digital (MTD) programme continues to evolve.

The programme was launched in 2015, billed as HMRC’s holy grail that would digitise the UK tax system by 2020, and hailed by then chancellor George Osborne as “the end of the tax return”.

The scheme was introduced as a way of making it easier to file tax returns, helping businesses and individuals reduce errors leading to tax overpayment or underpayment, and reducing tax evasion.

However, a National Audit Office (NAO) report published in May 2024 found the move to digital services had failed to have the effect the department was hoping for, and did not ease pressure on traditional services, such as telephone and post.