Making Tax Digital explained: Everything you need to know

The government’s flagship programme to digitise the UK tax system, which was revealed in June 2023 to be costing taxpayers an extra £1.5bn, has been the subject of scrutiny since its inception.

What originally seemed like a logical plan to reduce the tax gap caused by errors quickly became fraught with delays, constant changes, increased costs and a lack of transparency.

The Making Tax Digital (MTD) programme was launched in 2015, billed as HM Revenue & Customs’ (HMRC) holy grail that would digitise the UK tax system by 2020, and hailed by then-chancellor George Osborne as “the end of the tax return”.

While some areas of the programme, such as a personal tax account for individuals and MTD for VAT, are currently live, the programme is far from complete.

Here, we explain what Making Tax Digital aims to achieve, the problems it has encountered, how it has progressed and the reception it has received.

What is Making Tax Digital? Making Tax Digital is the overall umbrella term for the government’s major digitisation of the UK tax system. The scheme was introduced as a way of making it easier to file tax returns, helping businesses and individuals reduce errors leading to tax overpayment or underpayment, and reducing tax evasion. The programme was launched in 2015 as a five-year programme – however, the current timeline has a completion date of 2027. Mistakes reportedly accounted for a £33bn “tax gap” in 2016-17, which is the difference between what the exchequer expected to receive and what was paid. That figure was reduced to £8.5bn in 2018-19 after changes made by MTD, according to HMRC. The first part of the programme was the Personal Tax Account, which was launched in December 2015 as a “one-stop shop” for individuals’ tax information. Another part of the programme is MTD for VAT, which was introduced for businesses with a taxable turnover of more than £85,000. This went live in April 2019, despite calls to delay for at least a year as small businesses weren’t ready. MTD for Income Tax (originally called MTD for Self Assessment) is the last piece of the puzzle, and will apply to sole trader businesses with an income above £50,000 from April 2026, while those earning above £30,000 will have to comply with the scheme and file taxes digitally from April 2027.

How has the Making Tax Digital programme been received? From the very beginning, the programme has been haunted by critics. Back in 2015, before the programme had even officially launched, there were concerns that MTD would leave behind those who were not digitally savvy, with an estimated 10 million users needing assistance in using digital tax services due to lack of internet, disabilities or lack of skills. MTD for Self Assessment, due to be implemented for those businesses below the VAT threshold, was originally meant to be rolled out in 2018. However, the criticism continued, and in 2017, both the Commons Treasury Committee and the Lords’ Economic Affairs Committee called for the government to delay the programme. The government took heed and promised to delay the wider MTD programme until 2020, including asking businesses to keep digital records, but would still mandate businesses with a turnover above the £85,000 VAT threshold to provide VAT returns through online software. It didn’t stop there. Ahead of April 2019, when businesses would have to begin filing tax returns digitally, sceptics were again concerned, particularly about the burden this places on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In November 2018, the Lords’ Economic Affairs Committee called on HMRC to halt the planned go-live of MTD for VAT, stating that as many as 40% of businesses that would be affected by the programme hadn’t even heard of it and were nowhere near ready to change their accounting processes. HMRC, however, was confident the over one million businesses involved would be ready, and while many public sector organisations were being offered a six-month deferral, there was no such grace period for SMEs. The changeover to digital tax was difficult, particularly for smaller businesses, with many incurring extra costs to upgrade or procure accounting software and train staff Despite HMRC running pilots that allowed firms to test out the new ways of submitting tax, the changeover to digital tax was difficult, particularly for smaller businesses, with many incurring extra costs to upgrade or procure accounting software and train staff. In July 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, HMRC announced it would be extending MTD in April 2022 to include businesses below the VAT threshold, while individuals with an income of more than £10,000 a year would be required to file online income tax self-assessments by April 2023. At the time, then-financial secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman penned an article for Computer Weekly, calling this a “radical transformation in customer service”. “Personal and business tax accounts will be brought together into a seamless service. The flow of information will move much closer to real time, and HMRC will have a strengthened capability to make the payments that have been so crucial in responding to the impacts of Covid-19.” However, not everyone agreed. The Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) called on the tax authority to make changes to the programme ahead of its introduction, wanting to increase the threshold to £12,500 to make it the same level as the personal allowance. At the time of writing, HMRC has no current plans to introduce MTD for those earning less than £30,000 per annum. More on this later. Since the July 2020 announcement, there have been several changes to the programme, which have also caused criticism. Changes to the programme The amount of additional tax revenue Making Tax Digital (MTD) will generate Originally: In 2016, HMTC predicted that VAT returns and MTD for Self Assessment would generate £600m in additional tax revenue. Now: HMRC estimates it will be at least 2027-28 before it reaches £600m. Cost of the programme Originally: When the programme was launched, HMRC estimated it would cost £226m. Now: In 2023, the revised figure sat at £1.3bn, but is likely to increase. Cost to businesses and individuals Originally: Not known – the figure was omitted in HMRC’s 2022 business case. Now: The forecast cost to VAT and Self Assessment customers is £1.5bn. MTD for Income Tax for businesses and individuals with income above £10,000 Originally: Due to be introduced in April 2023. The date was later changed to April 2024. Now: Implementation date is currently uncertain. HMRC has not yet decided whether MTD will apply to those earning between £10,000 and £30,000. MTD for Self Assessment/Income Tax (businesses and individuals with a turnover lower than £85,000) Originally: Seen as a key part of the programme, where a lot of the forecast savings would come from. Due to go live in 2018. Now: It has been delayed four times, and is now due to be rolled out in 2026-27.