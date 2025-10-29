Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the last supplier standing in the controversial £500m race to become the hyperscaler responsible for overseeing a 10-year datacentre exit project for HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), Computer Weekly has learned.

As previously reported by Computer Weekly, the government tax collection agency needs a hyperscale provider to manage the migration of its on-premise servers from three Fujitsu datacentres to the cloud.

“The objective of the programme is to exit all services from three managed datacentres and decommission any remaining infrastructure within the current contract period of the incumbent datacentre hosting provider (June 2028),” said HMRC in a tender document.

“The … programme has identified that modern hyperscaler cloud technologies would be the preferred solution to transition to, whilst supporting HMRC’s strategic objectives, without affecting business continuity or incurring an unaffordable cost of change.”

HMRC procurement documents state the successful bidder for the contract is expected to be announced in late April 2026, but sources with close working knowledge of the procurement process claim AWS has recently become the only supplier left in the running for the contract.

It was previously confirmed by HMRC in June 2025 that AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle were all approached to participate in the request for information portion of the multi-stage tender process for the deal.

At some point over the last few months, Oracle and Microsoft exited the process, and AWS, Google and IBM were provisionally shortlisted. “There were three big providers selected and provisionally down-selected for the tender, which was AWS, IBM and Google … but IBM has now withdrawn from the process and Google has pulled out too,” said a source.