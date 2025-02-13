EU looks to ramp up sovereign tech as Trump trade war begins

As the European Union (EU) prepares to respond to Trump’s 25% tariff on aluminium and steel, a widely reported paper from Goldman Sachs has suggested that applying pressure on US technology providers is among the levers the EU could use to negotiate with the US.

Under the Digital Markets Act, the EU Competitions Authority has numerous ongoing investigations related to US big tech, which some experts believe could be deployed as levers to negotiate a more favourable trade agreement with the US. At the same time, the EU has recognised its shortcomings as regards to heavy reliance on US tech and has ambitions to develop sovereign AI capabilities analogous to Trump’s Project Stargate initiative.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt told the BBC that there should be government oversight on private tech companies developing AI models, but he warned that over-regulation would stifle innovation. Schmidt also saw US export controls of semiconductors as a way to prevent adversaries getting hold of the technology to develop powerful AI systems.

Given the US’ ongoing trade war with its allies, policymakers are wary of how far will Trump go and whether the US would impose export controls to curb the UK and Europe’s ambitions to develop sovereign cloud and sovereign AI capabilities. In retaliation, would the EU impose tariffs on US tech?

On ING, global head of macro Carsten Brzeski, and senior economist for Germany and global trade Inga Fechner recently co-wrote an article discussing the trade-war, noting that while Europe will try to prepare for an upcoming possible trade war with the US, trade wars are not be won by the trade-surplus country. “It is always the surplus countries that have more to lose. Therefore, Europe might want to consider another route: the strengthening of the domestic economy.

“Think of reducing dependency on the US by increasing domestic military industries, including reducing too many technological standards of weapons systems and pooling of defence purchases, and deregulation of the tech sector, including significant investments,” they said.