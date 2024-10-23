ServiceNow touts Now platform as AI engine for transformation

ServiceNow has declared artificial intelligence (AI) as central to its platform’s future, promising to simplify complex digital environments and unlock new levels of productivity.

At the ServiceNow World Forum in Melbourne, the company unveiled its Xanadu release, which includes AI capabilities designed to streamline workflows, improve user experiences and deliver tangible business value.

Opening the event, the company’s ANZ vice-president and managing director, Barry Dietrich, predicted that AI platforms will soon inform every business decision. This sentiment was echoed by CEO Bill McDermott, who declared AI “table stakes” in a video message.

ServiceNow’s chief innovation officer Dave Wright acknowledged the shortcomings of past digital transformation efforts, emphasising that while “digital experience promised everything”, it often resulted in fragmented systems and poor user experiences.

Wright positioned ServiceNow’s Now Platform as the solution, calling it the “AI platform for business transformation” focused on improving employee and customer experiences through a unified interface. He said a superior user experience hinged on interconnected applications, making an integrated platform like ServiceNow the “perfect catalyst for AI”.

The Xanadu release reflects this vision, boasting over 360 new AI features tailored to specific industries, including dedicated AI modules for banking, retail, insurance, IT services, and the telco, media and technology sectors.

Xanadu also introduces the RaptorDB database for enhanced performance, new AI-powered modules for security and IT service management, improved sales and order management, a revamped enterprise architecture, and simplified dashboard creation. Other enhancements include Microsoft Copilot integration, AI-driven email and chat replies, a Leader Hub for skills gap analysis, and proactive Now Assist prompts to minimise human intervention in workflows.