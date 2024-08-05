ServiceNow expands footprint in APAC, doubles down on AI

ServiceNow is expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, with a strong focus on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and helping organisations orchestrate business processes across business functions.

In a recent interview with Computer Weekly, Chia Wee Luen, managing director and vice-president for ServiceNow Asia, highlighted the company’s growth trajectory, noting that it is close to reaching $10bn in revenue and maintaining a healthy growth rate of more than 20%.

In Asia-Pacific, the cloud-based workflow automation platform provider saw its revenues grow by over 30%, from $744m in 2022 to $971m in 2023.

One of the focus areas for ServiceNow in the region is its expansion in markets such as Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore, where the company is building local teams and empowering business users to build applications on the ServiceNow platform using low-code development tools.

It is also working with partners, including consulting firms and system integrators, to better understand and address the specific needs of customers in different industries, including financial services, telecommunications, government and manufacturing.

To support its growth in the region, ServiceNow has been operating the Regulated Market Cloud hosted on Microsoft Azure’s Singapore datacentres since 2020 for critical infrastructure providers and government agencies in the city-state.

The service is designed to address the increasing regulatory requirements and data sovereignty concerns of customers in highly regulated industries by offering enhanced security features and data residency options, ensuring that customer data is stored and processed locally.

Chia said the next iteration of Regulated Market Cloud, which does not offer the full suite of ServiceNow capabilities for now, will have “almost 100% feature parity with some of the other clouds that we are operating.”

“It’s a huge investment into Singapore, and that’s because we are bullish about the prospects and strong adoption,” he added, noting that similar investments are being planned for other markets in the region.