Inside Israel’s cyber security operations

Israel’s cyber security operations are being conducted in Be’er Sheva, the country’s largest city in southern Israel’s Negev desert.

Israel’s Cyber Emergency Response Team (Il-CERT) provides a first-line response to companies and citizens affected by cyber attacks.

The CERT is part of a cyber security hub of startup companies, supported by the Ben Gurion University of the Negev, high-tech innovation labs and the Israel Defence Forces’ cyber and technology campus.

Some seven Security Operation Centres (SOCs) operate alongside the CERT, monitoring, detecting and analysing cyber threats across different sectors of the economy, including water and energy, public services, and police and emergency services. Work is underway on another six SOCs.

At the heart of the operation is an emergency 119 telephone hotline available for anyone to phone in reports of anything that could be linked to a cyber attack. That could be a suspicious email, a suspicious URL or malware.

The hotline is widely used by everyone from young people who have been sent a suspicious link on social media to company executives who believe they have been hacked.

By mapping the incidents, the CERT’s cyber security experts are able to see national trends and identify the most critical hacking attempts for the CERT’s response teams.

Executive director Dana Toren is the executive director of the CERT. A former intelligence analyst and data analyst at the Prime Minister’s office, she is responsible for overseeing the CERT’s operations. “We need to understand whether incidents are of national importance,” she told Computer Weekly. An attack against a small company, for example, could impact many other companies that rely on its services. Last year, the CERT received 13,000 incident reports, an increase of 43% over the previous year. In the 270 days since Israel declared war on Gaza, the CERT has identified 1,900 significant cyber attacks against Israeli companies, and the nature of the attacks has changed. Now they are designed to cause damage to Israeli infrastructure, and the number of ransomware attacks has increased. Iranian-backed groups seek to publish hacked data on the dark web or leak it to the media.

Biggest threats Gaby Portnoy, director general of the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD), identifies Iran, Hezbollah and Iranian-linked hacking groups as the biggest cyber threat against Israel, and their attacks have become more severe since the war. “Until 7 October, they didn’t attack hospitals,” he said. “From 7 October, all the Israeli hospitals were attacked by Iran.” Toren said that although Iran plays a big role in attacks against Israel, the emergency response team is more concerned with reacting to cyber incursions than identifying who was behind them. “It is difficult to attribute attacks to specific players,” she said. “Everyone uses the same tools. [We are] a defensive organisation. We do not deal with attackers. We only protect industries.” The CERT’s control room contains work stations for a dozen people and 10 large wall-mounted displays. One display is a map showing real-time cyber attacks collated using intelligence supplied by US-Israeli cyber security company Check Point. Another screen displays the websites of companies defaced by hackers. Analysts check them twice a day and alert the organisations impacted. Since the war started, Toren has increased the number of people working full time at the CERT from 90 to 120 employees. Organisations that make up Israel’s critical national infrastructure, such as water, electricity and hospitals, are legally required to report cyber breaches. But for the others, the 119 phone line is voluntary. In return for phoning in reports, companies and individuals receive a confidential advice service. For example, the CERT will not report cyber attacks to regulators, or publicly identify which organisations have been hacked. The CERT provides advice and recommendations to people who call the helpline with cyber security issues. Its resources are limited, however. It has four teams of incident response investigators making up a response team of only 16 people. “We need to think carefully before we provide this service,” said Toren, given the CERT’s limited resources. Teams are only deployed in cases of national importance and where an attack on one company could pose a threat to a wider industry.

Hack affected 80 companies In one such case, CERT investigators discovered that an Iranian-linked hacking group had infiltrated a small supply chain company, and had used that company as a stepping stone to infect a further 80 organisations. The attack, which took place in 2020, had the potential to disrupt oil imports and exports to Israel, Toren told Computer Weekly. “We had three or four calls on 119 who reported they had been attacked,” she said. “At first, we could not find a connection.” Then a private cyber security response company called to report that an inventory system company had been hacked. “We immediately contacted them and told them we believe there is a hack in your network,” said Toren. “It was a Friday and we sent an incident response team.” The investigators were able to identify the signature – or indicators of compromise – of the hacking operation in time to alert the 80 organisations at risk. The malware was identified as Pay2Key ransomware software associated with the Iranian-linked Fox Kitten hacking group.