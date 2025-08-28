Nokia signals commercial 5G offering for next-gen digital railways

Nokia has launched a 5G radio service designed to deliver high-capacity, high-performance and resilient real-time communications to rail operators worldwide.

In the coming decade, the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) will upgrade the current 2G Global System for Mobile Communications – Railway (GSM-R) – designed to support essential voice and data for train control and operations – and become the next-generation global standard designed for all railways.

The 5G-based successor, with built-in security and high reliability, is designed to enable enhanced automation, new digital applications, improved passenger services and secure cross-border communication.

Nokia believes the shift to a 5G offering introduces powerful capabilities that align perfectly with the operational needs of modern railways, particularly in border crossing scenarios. Some of the main benefits for rail operators and passengers include: automated train operations; passenger information systems; mission-critical voice communication; and smart rail maintenance.

Automated train operations are designed to enable real-time control and monitoring of trains to improve safety and efficiency, and decreasing energy consumption and emissions. The enhanced comms can also provide real-time updates and information to passengers for a better travel experience.

Integrating voice, video and data services in a single, standardised platform can also enhance operations and infrastructure management. 5G additionally supports using predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring to reduce downtime and maintenance costs.

The launch also features the industry’s first commercial 5G radio for the 1900 MHz (n101) band from its AirScale portfolio, along with Nokia’s Core Enterprise Solution for Railways, purpose-built to accelerate the sector’s digital transformation.

Nokia says its 5G radio is built for mission-critical communications and supports strategic coexistence, enabling railways to migrate to 5G alongside legacy systems such as GSM-R with no disruption. In addition, its optimised, cloud-native 5G SA core supports the full suite of FRMCS functionalities for the transport stratum.

The service also enables both regional and nationwide deployments. It will also be tested under the European Union-funded FP2-Morane-2 project, which builds on earlier FRMCS initiatives to advance the digitisation of rail operations across Europe.

“The drive toward digitalisation demands the kind of high-speed connectivity and data capabilities that legacy systems simply can’t provide, creating an urgent need for rail operators worldwide to modernise,” said Tommi Uitto, Nokia president of mobile networks.

“Our commercial 5G solution, backed by decades of proven rail industry expertise, reflects our commitment to laying the foundation for the next generation of railway operations. We offer a future-proof, flexible technology platform that supports a smooth transition to FRMCS while improving operational efficiency, safety and the overall passenger experience.”

Research from SNS Telecoms & IT at the end of 2024 predicted that cumulative spending on FRMCS-ready for private 5G and LTE networks is set to grow substantially between 2024 and 2027 to reach $1.2bn.

The study, Private 5G/4G cellular networks for railways: 2024–2030, revealed that private 5G and 4G LTE cellular networks – or non-public networks – are rapidly gaining popularity across a diverse range of vertical industries, and that the rail industry is no exception to this trend, as public transport operators increasingly turn to mission-critical LTE networks over ageing GSM-R systems and other legacy technologies.

It predicted that global spending on private 5G and 4G LTE network infrastructure in the rail sector would increase at a compound annual growth rate of 23% over the next three years.