Ericsson and SAR unite to drive 5G-powered rail transformation in Saudi Arabia

Ericsson and the Saudi Railway Company (SAR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deploy 5G-enabled technologies across the national rail network.

The partnership is a strategic alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, the country’s sweeping blueprint for economic diversification and infrastructure modernisation.

The initiative will see Ericsson bring its global expertise in advanced mobile communications to SAR’s operations, introducing next-generation connectivity that promises to reshape how rail systems function.

From real-time data exchange and mission-critical communications to high-speed broadband access onboard trains, the collaboration aims to redefine both operational efficiency and passenger experience.

Beyond the immediate benefits, the project reflects a deeper shift in how Saudi Arabia envisions mobility: intelligent, integrated and powered by emerging technologies.

Saudi Vision 2030 has placed transport at the centre of its transformation agenda. The National Transport and Logistics Strategy calls for a seamless, tech-enabled network that connects cities, ports and industrial zones. Rail is a key component of that vision, and SAR has been steadily investing in digital tools, from automation and smart ticketing to predictive maintenance and internet of things integration. The Ericsson partnership adds a new layer of sophistication, enabling the deployment of Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems, a global standard designed to replace ageing GSM-R infrastructure.

While the technical details are significant, the broader implications are even more compelling. The integration of 5G into rail operations opens the door to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics, real-time monitoring and enhanced safety protocols. It also supports use cases such as train control, staff coordination and live video streaming capabilities that were previously out of reach due to bandwidth and latency limitations. A dedicated test lab and training programmes will ensure SAR’s teams are equipped to manage and scale these innovations.