GCC operators line up behind 10GIGA vision as 5G-Advanced moves from trials to scale

Telecoms operators, regulators and technology suppliers across the Gulf are aligning around a shared ambition: moving beyond early 5G-Advanced (5G-A) pilots to coordinated deployment of 10-gigabit-class mobile networks. That message emerged strongly from the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit held in Dubai, where senior industry figures framed collaboration as the critical factor shaping the next phase of mobile evolution.

A central panel discussion, focused on the transition to so-called “10GIGA” networks using 5G-Advanced, brought together representatives from operators, standards bodies and suppliers to examine how regulatory policy, spectrum strategy and technology readiness are converging.

While the conversation was grounded in current 5G-A roll-outs, speakers consistently positioned these efforts as stepping stones towards longer-term 6G pathways.

One recurring theme was the importance of regulatory clarity, particularly around access to the upper 6GHz spectrum. Industry participants argued this band represents a pivotal middle ground, combining much of the capacity associated with higher frequencies while retaining propagation characteristics closer to existing mid-band spectrum.

According to contributors from regional and global industry bodies, early policy decisions are already shaping outcomes. They pointed to examples where regulators have translated international spectrum discussions into national roadmaps, enabling operators to move quickly from laboratory testing to live network deployments. These early moves, they argued, reduce uncertainty for suppliers and device manufacturers, accelerating ecosystem readiness.

From the standards perspective, 5G-A was repeatedly described not as a radical break, but as a bridge. Enhancements such as improved uplink performance, deterministic latency and artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted radio management are enabling new service models while also testing capabilities expected to be central to 6G. Operators at the summit were clear that spectrum alone does not deliver value.

Representatives from regional mobile providers described how traffic growth, particularly from fixed wireless access and enterprise services, is already outpacing earlier forecasts. This, they said, is forcing a shift away from best-effort connectivity towards guaranteed, service-level agreement-backed services. For applications such as industrial automation, cloud gaming and extended reality, predictable performance is becoming as important as raw speed.

The role of AI emerged as another defining factor. Rather than being confined to network management layers, AI is increasingly embedded at the radio level, enabling dynamic optimisation of spectrum and resources. Speakers suggested this shift will drive exponential, rather than incremental, increases in traffic demand, as networks become capable of supporting highly personalised, experience-based services.

The discussions culminated in a ceremonial launch marking the start of coordinated 10GIGA deployments across the GCC. While largely symbolic, participants framed the moment as a signal of intent: a move towards synchronised roll-out strategies and deeper cooperation across the telecoms value chain.

For the region’s operators, the challenge now is execution. Translating spectrum assets and advanced radio capabilities into commercially viable services will require continued alignment between regulators, suppliers and service providers.

If successful, the approach outlined in Dubai could offer a blueprint for how 5G-Advanced evolves from a technology upgrade into a platform for new digital services, and a practical foundation for whatever comes next in the journey to 6G.