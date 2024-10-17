MEA 5G driving rapid digital transformation

While 4G subscriptions are projected to stabilise in the region by 2027, 5G adoption in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is anticipated to surge dramatically over the next three years, signifying a “pivotal” shift in the technological landscape, according to research from Nokia.

The comms tech giant’s Mobile broadband index report 2024 aimed to highlight the continued rapid adoption of 5G technology in the region, projecting that by 2029, 5G subscriptions will reach 519 million, with 48% of total data traffic expected to be driven by such networks.

Among the fundamental findings was that 5G is playing a critical role in the region’s future connectivity landscape, with nearly 23% of all mobile subscriptions in the MEA region expected to be 5G by 2029. This accelerated adoption was found to be particularly evident in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) sub-region, where 90% of all mobile subscriptions are projected to be 5G by 2029. This growth was said to be driven by significant government investments in 5G infrastructure and robust support for advanced connectivity services.

The study also revealed the rise of 5G technology is not only increasing the number of subscriptions, but also transforming the region’s data traffic dynamics. A marked technological shift is set to take place from 2G and 3G legacy networks to more advanced networks 4G and 5G.

Subscriptions for 4G are expected to rise from 801 million in 2023 to an estimated 1.167 billion by 2029, reaching the peak at 54% in 2027.

However, 5G subscriptions are expected to rise rapidly from 41 million to 519 million, increasing from 2% to 23% during the same period. By 2029, the majority of users are expected to be on 4G (51%) and 5G (23%), with a combined total of 74%.

The rapid adoption of 5G is said by Nokia to highlight its critical role in future connectivity services, especially from 2024 onwards. In the GCC alone, 90% of all data traffic is predicted to be carried over 5G networks, and 60% of communications service providers (CSPs) in the MEA region are adopting 5G to enhance their digital transformation.

Powered by 5G technology, fixed wireless access (FWA) was also increasingly being adopted in the MEA region, growing from 11% in 2022 to 38% by 2029. Nokia’s research noted that the surge in FWA adoption was being driven by the need for faster internet speeds and lower latency, particularly in underserved or remote areas.

While smartphones are continuing their steady rise in the MEA region and data card subscriptions remain relatively stable, other data devices and M2M/IoT subscriptions in the MEA region were showing consistent growth. This, said Nokia, indicated a rising demand for data connectivity and the increasing adoption of connected devices.

“The adoption of 5G is increasingly important for countries across MEA to meet the rising demand for data services,” said Mikko Lavanti, senior vice-president for MEA mobile networks at Nokia. “This transition accelerates digital transformation while allowing CSPs to unlock new revenue opportunities. Nokia’s services empower CSPs to unlock the full potential of their networks, delivering advanced connectivity solutions that are critical for the region’s development.”