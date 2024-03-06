Apple patches zero-days amid ‘foundational’ post-quantum update

Apple has rolled out patches to its mobile iOS and iPadOS operating systems to safeguard against four newly disclosed flaws, two of which are under active exploitation as zero-day vulnerabilities, as part of a wider update that also includes significant new features designed to safeguard the iPhone and iPad estate from future quantum cyber attacks.

The two zero-days are tracked as CVE-2024-23225 and CVE-2024-23296. The first is a memory corruption issue in the device kernel, via which an attacker who has obtained arbitrary kernel read-write capability can bypass kernel memory protections. The second, in RTKit, which is the real-time operating system used in various Apple peripherals, such as Apple AirPod, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio, affects the kernel in the same way.

The third vulnerability is an accessibility and privacy issue through which an application may be able to read a user’s location data, tracked as CVE-2024-23243 and attributed to Cristian Dinca of Tudor Vianu National High School of Computer Science in Bucharest, Romania.

The fourth and final vulnerability is a logic issue affecting Safari Private Browsing, through which a user’s locked browser tabs may become briefly visible while switching tab groups with the Locked Private Browsing feature enabled. It’s tracked as CVE-2024-23256 and attributed to researcher Om Kothawade.

As is usual for its security updates, Apple provided no further technical details or exploits of any of the issues fixed.

Mike Walters, founder and president of Action1, a patch management specialist, said: “Apple’s emergency update for iOS has been rolled out with fixes for two zero-day vulnerabilities used in targeted attacks on iPhones, apparently related to spyware. The number of zero-days in Apple’s track record for this year is starting to grow, and though it’s still a long way from last year’s record of 20, the pace is set.

“The list of affected Apple devices is quite extensive and includes the entire iPhone XS, iPhone 8, iPhone X, 5th generation iPad, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st and 2nd generation, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation, iPad Air 3rd generation, iPad 6th generation, iPad mini 5th generation, and newer,” he added. “It is strongly recommended that you apply the updates as soon as possible.”