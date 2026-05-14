Post Office to contest Capture conviction appeal despite chairman support for overturning en masse

The Post Office is contesting a wrongful conviction appeal by a former subpostmaster who experienced problems with its Capture system in the 1990s.

This is despite Post Office chairman Nigel Railton agreeing in January that all Capture-based convictions should be overturned through legislation.

In a business and trade select committee hearing in January, he was asked whether, like with Horizon-related convictions, legislation should be used to overturn them en masse. He said “yes”.

In the same hearing, when asked whether there is a case for extending the legislation to Capture users, Amanda Pearce, interim CEO at the CCRC, said: “There is a case for looking at it, absolutely.”

While hundreds of convictions based on evidence from the faulty Horizon system are being overturned through the unprecedented legislation, users of other systems, including Capture, are being processed through the CCRC.

Three cases based on pre-Horizon software have so far been sent to the Court of Appeal, and the Post Office is contesting them all. These consist of Marston’s appeal, as well as that of the family of Patricia Owen and that of Gareth Snow – who was prosecuted based on evidence from the APT system.

In March, Marston’s appeal became the second Capture case to be referred to the Court of Appeal. He was subpostmaster in Bury, Lancashire, and convicted in 1997 for theft and false accounting, following an unexplained shortfall of nearly £80,000. Marston said he never had any problems using the paper-based accounting system, but that changed when his branch – which he ran from 1973 – began using the Capture system.