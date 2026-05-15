Post Office chair defends ‘inappropriate and harmful’ position on Capture appeals

Post Office chairman Nigel Railton has told an influential group of peers and academics that the Post Office’s controversial decision to contest Capture appeals is in “accordance with the rules and requirements” of the judicial system.

But his explanation was described as “unconvincing” by Horizon Compensation Advisory Board (HCAB) member peer James Arbuthnot.

On 1 May, HCAB chair Christopher Hodges, an emeritus professor of justice systems at the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies at the University of Oxford, wrote to Railton expressing the group’s concerns over the Post Office’s decision to contest appeals against convictions based on technology that predates the controversial Horizon system.

“Whatever the reason, we note the entirely understandable public reaction, which we fully share, that, whether the reasons may be technical or not, it is inappropriate and harmful for the Post Office to object to overturn applications,” wrote Hodges.

Three appeals, known as pre-Horizon cases, have been sent to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) so far. Two of these are convictions based on the Capture system, and one is regarding a conviction based on a system known as the Automatic Payment Terminal (APT).

The CCRC is also reviewing around 30 more cases of prosecutions based on software that pre-dates Horizon.

Railton’s response to the HCAB’s concerns came on the day the Post Office confirmed it would contest the appeal of former subpostmaster and Capture user Steve Marston. It said the same was the case for the other two pre-Horizon appeals, a posthumous appeal for Capture user Patricia Owen, and that of Gareth Snow, who used the APT system.

Hodges’ 1 May letter said: “Our view is that such action presumably reflects technical legal advice, but the outcome gives entirely the wrong impression to the public and especially to those victims whose appeals are concerned.”

The HCAB includes peers James Arbuthnot and Kevan Jones, who have campaigned for subpostmasters affected by the Horizon scandal for a decade and a half.