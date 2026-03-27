Second Post Office Capture conviction referred to appeal court

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a second subpostmaster appeal against a conviction based on the Post Office’s faulty Capture system to the Court of Appeal.

A theft and false accounting conviction of a Post Office Capture user from 1997 joins a theft conviction from 1998 in the Court of Appeal.

The latest referral is related to the prosecution of former subpostmaster Steve Marston, who was a subpostmaster in Bury, Lancashire. He was convicted in 1997, for theft and false accounting, following an unexplained shortfall of nearly £80,000. He said he had never had any problems using the paper-based accounting system, but that changed when his branch, which he ran from 1973, began using the Capture system.

Marston was informed this morning (27 March) that his appeal would be referred to the appeal court. The CCRC was unavailable for comment when this article was published.

In October 2025, an appeal against a 1998 conviction of Patricia Owen, who died in 2003, was the first Capture case to be referred to the Court of Appeal. She pleaded not guilty to the theft of £6,000, but was convicted and sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Canterbury Crown Court.

Marston told Computer Weekly: “It feels like a massive weight has been lifted. We’ve been waiting for nearly 18 months to hear this, and it’s been extremely hard on the family, as well as myself.

“Obviously, this is a massive step forward, but there’s still a hell of a long way to go yet,” he added.