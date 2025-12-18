Post Office six years late to warn subpostmasters about Horizon defect

The Post Office has issued information and instructions to its branch network regarding an issue with Horizon, six years after it began “fobbing off” a subpostmaster who raised concerns about it on numerous occasions.

After pressure from Computer Weekly and forensic investigator Ron Warmington, the Post Office finally investigated the issue, first raised in June 2019, about a defect in Horizon that could create unexplained account shortfalls in branches.

The issue, branded the “part cash” defect by Denis O’Donnell, the former subpostmaster who raised concerns with the Post Office, was likely to have seen some customers, for decades, receive extra cash from subpostmasters without realising. A Horizon screen icon which has two opposite uses, allowing the subpostmaster to both take money and pay money, is at the centre of the issue.

The Post Office, under new leadership, agreed to look into the Horizon defect earlier this month, but O’Donnell said he was “fobbed off” by the Post Office for many years over the issue. It was 2019 when he first alerted the Post Office with letters to senior executives including former CEO Nick Read and Mark Davies, who headed up the Post Office’s communications department.

O’Donnell’s first letter stated that it was “regarding a possible systemic problem”. This was at a time when the Post Office system was being interrogated in a High Court trial that ended with it admitting Horizon errors could cause the shortfalls it had blamed and punished subpostmasters for, something it had previously denied.

Following a second letter a month later, Davies replied, writing that the Post Office was looking into the problem. O’Donnell continued to write to the Post Office and was repeatedly told they were looking into it, but it was never resolved.

Computer Weekly revealed the issue to Warmington at forensic investigation firm Second Sight, which helped to expose the Post Office Horizon scandal. He said he found it serious enough to write to the Post Office scandal public inquiry and report what he had learned.