Experts question court’s rejection of former Post Office manager’s Horizon appeal

Experts have “cast doubt” on the judgment of the Court of Appeal over the conviction of a former Post Office branch manager who was refused his request to appeal his convictions for theft.

In a paper, experts discuss the evidence used by the prosecution in the 2007 conviction of David Cameron, a manager at England's Lane Post Office in Hampstead, of 10 counts of stealing from customers. In 2022, the Court of Appeal didn’t consider it a “Horizon case”, yet the prosecution was reliant on evidence from the Post Office’s controversial computer system, they say.

The paper, authored by computer evidence experts Peter Bernard Ladkin and Harold Thimbleby with retired barrister Stephen Mason, argues that Cameron’s case is in fact a Horizon case.

Following the High Court revelations in 2019 that unexplained losses in Post Office branches were caused by errors in its Horizon computer system, the quashing of what were considered Horizon cases began at Southwark Crown Court and the Court of Appeal in December 2020 and April 2021 respectively. There have been hundreds more since as part of the Post Office Horizon scandal, which is considered one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British history, but some appeals have been rejected on the grounds they are not related to Horizon errors.

Cameron made a request to appeal his convictions for theft. “He did not appeal within the time limit to do so, but after the 2019 revelations concerning the unreliability of Horizon accounting data, he applied to the Court of Appeal for leave to appeal (beyond the statutory time limit),” the paper’s authors told Computer Weekly.

But the Court of Appeal refused this in 2022 “primarily on the basis that his case was not a ‘Horizon case’ as they had previously defined it,” they added.

Cameron was convicted of 10 offences of theft, and was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and was made to carry out unpaid work.

The paper’s authors told Computer Weekly: “It seems to us to be a Horizon case because the entire collection of accounting data, including customer account statements, stemmed from Horizon accounting, and we know that (at the time) was flawed. Yet the Court of Appeal suggested that the presence of customer complainants somehow constituted evidence independent of Horizon. But neither we nor our colleagues can see how they reached that conclusion.

“The court declined his request, primarily on the basis that his case was not a Horizon case as they had previously defined it. In particular, the Court of Appeal said the presence of witnesses (customers of the England’s Lane Post Office) who said they had been defrauded showed there was evidence independent of Horizon to be considered.”