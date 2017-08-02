Blockchain: why and how are companies deploying digital ledgers

Blockchain deployments are rapidly becoming mainstream. Nearly 40% of respondents’ companies are deploying blockchain technology, rising to 57% amongst companies with over 20,000 employees, a recent Juniper Research study reported. In part, this is due to increased awareness and understanding of what Blockchain entails, particularly at Founder/CEO level. Dr Windsor Holden, head of forecasting and consultancy at Juniper Research, says: “Distributed ledger technology was primarily understood in the context of Bitcoin transactions. What is interesting as the ecosystem has evolved is that attention is shifting away from cryptocurrencies to the underlying technology.” In this video Computer Weekly premium content editor Bill Goodwin speaks to Holden about the potential use cases where Blockchain can be deployed.

