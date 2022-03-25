How Twilio is empowering women in tech

Ashwini Gillen, regional vice-president of sales at Twilio, a cloud communications software company, is among a growing number of women IT leaders in Asia-Pacific who are making their mark in the industry.

Growing up in India and drawn to the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) field, Gillen eventually pursued a degree in computer engineering, which paved the way for her career in software development and business in the technology sector.

In an interview with Computer Weekly, Gillen talks up the highlights in her career and how Twilio is supporting women in their careers, such as promoting diversity across the organisation, attracting young women into the industry and the importance of weeding out biases in hiring processes.