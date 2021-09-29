Empowering APAC women on the frontlines of cyber security

In Asia-Pacific, men continue to outnumber women in the growing field of cyber security even as more women are entering the industry. According to a 2020 cyber security workforce study by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC)², just 30% of respondents in Asia-Pacific were women.

The lack of awareness of the profession among students and unconscious biases in hiring processes are just some of the challenges that we must overcome before we can see more women in the profession. To unpack some of these issues and what we can do as an industry to plug the gender gap, we have assembled a group of women IT leaders and professionals who discussed what can be done to provide learning and growth opportunities, as well as offered advice for women interested in pursuing or advancing their careers in cyber security.