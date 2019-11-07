How DBS Bank is tapping data analytics to improve customer service

Banks and financial institutions across the Asia-Pacific region are in the midst of a rush to transform digitally, in a bid to stay relevant to customers and better compete with disruptive startups. At DBS Bank, the use of data analytics has been central to its efforts to engage and retain customers. In this video, Soh Siew Choo, DBS Bank’s managing director and head of consumer banking and big data analytics technology offers insights into the bank’s data analytics initiatives and how it is fostering a data-driven culture.