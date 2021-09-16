TechTarget

Inside nib’s digital transformation journey

By
Stephen Withers

Brendan Mills, CIO of nib, talks to Computer Weekly about the insurance company’s digital transformation strategy, including the use of chatbots to enable self-service, automating claims processes and empowering customers with data to improve their well-being.

During the conversation with IT journalist Stephen Withers, Mills also shares about the importance of engaging regulators early on in transformation projects and the cultural aspects of nib’s transformation journey.

