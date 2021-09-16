Inside nib’s digital transformation journey
Brendan Mills, CIO of nib, talks to Computer Weekly about the insurance company’s digital transformation strategy, including the use of chatbots to enable self-service, automating claims processes and empowering customers with data to improve their well-being.
During the conversation with IT journalist Stephen Withers, Mills also shares about the importance of engaging regulators early on in transformation projects and the cultural aspects of nib’s transformation journey.