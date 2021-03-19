UKtech50 2021: Belinda Finch, CIO, Three

Belinda Finch joined Three UK as its CIO in September 2020. In her role, she is responsible for Three’s IT strategy, leading on its transformation programme. Belinda leads a team of 130 employees and is working on bringing together all existing IT functions at the company under one management team.

In this UKtech50 video, Belinda shares some insight into how to lead a business led IT department in unstable times, and talks about how IT leaders can provide business value when undergoing transformation, as well as potential issues during that process CIOs should be aware of

She has a plethora of experience in the telecommunications and utilities sector, and joined Three UK from Centrica where she was group CIO. Prior to working at Centrica, Belinda spent 8 years in several different digital transformation roles at Vodafone.