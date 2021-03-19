UKtech50 2021: Ash Jokhoo, CDIO, Virgin Atlantic

Ash Jokhoo has been chief data and information officer at Virgin Atlantic since September 2020, but joined the company in 2019 as its CIO in February 20219. He is responsible for its technology strategy. He is responsible for delivering enterprise data strategy across several teams, including commercial, customer and operational teams.

In this UKtech50 video, Ash talks about of the airline has been using innovation to ensure survival during Covid-19, and how having a belief in the strategy and principles applied to technology and business have ensured the company stays afloat during the pandemic.