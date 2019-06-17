Inside MyRepublic’s digital transformation journey

Like many IT head honchos, MyRepublic’s Eugene Yeo faces the perennial challenge of ensuring IT teams move at the speed of business, keeping their organisations ahead of the curve as they fend off rivals and expand into new markets.

In this video, Yeo, group CIO and chief operating officer of MyRepublic, a telco and technology company that delivers fibre broadband and mobile services in the APAC region, tells TechTarget APAC executive editor Aaron Tan about the company’s digital transformation journey and how it has overcome challenges that stood in its way.