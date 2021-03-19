UKtech50 2021: Kash Ghedia, CIO, Welcome Break

Kash is the CIO of motorway service station operator Welcome Break. In this UKtech50 Kash discusses his experience in delivering around 80 projects a year, and share advice around how to meet the requirements from the top of the organisation, which I can imagine can be particularly challenging during a pandemic.

Kash joined Welcome Break in 2019 following a stint Dixons Carphone where he was the head of technology and lead its digital transformation. Kash has worked in the industry for more than 20 years in various roles delivering digital projects.