UKtech50 2021: Paul Neville, corporate director of digital and ICT, Waltham Forest
During the Covid-19 pandemic, local government has been incredibly busy and local councils everywhere had to accelerate their digital transformation plans as a response to Covid. Waltham Forest was no different, where around 30 new digital services have been delivered over the last few month. In this UKtech50 video, Paul speaks about how his team has used commercial approaches to implement and drive customer centric innovation in a pandemic.