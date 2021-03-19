UKtech50 2021: Alison Davis, CIO, Natural History Museum

Alison joined the Natural History Museum as its chief information officer in February 2020, a few weeks before the country went in to lockdown due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has led to most teams working from home, which naturally means plenty of challenges, particularly when it comes to demonstrating empathy towards the team and across the wider organisation.

In this UKtech50 video Alison discusses how to be an emphatic leader in times of crisis, and how practices have changes and continue to evolve, in order to help us develop empathic leadership for now and in the future.