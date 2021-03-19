UKtech50 2021: John Hobson, VP & CIO, Kellogg Europe

In this UKtech50 video, John talks about how to deliver large scale business change through IT during Covid-19. When the pandemic struck, John’s IT team was in the middle of a large business transformation in Russia. The huge project involved teams in several countries and cities, and suddenly all the onsite testing, training and activities that had been in the works for months, suddenly had to be done remotely.

John is going to share how he and his team dealt with an unprecedented scenario, while still delivering business change.