UKtech50 2021: John Fitzpatrick, director for digital enablement, MoD

Career civil servant John Fitzpatrick is the director for digital enablement at the Ministry of Defence. In this UKtech50 video, John is going to talk about the ministry’s work to deliver a digital backbone and realise data as a strategic asset in defence.

John got involved with digital for the first time during a stint at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in 2013, when he worked on the department’s first digital strategy. Before joining the Ministry of Defence, John had his own consultancy business.