How Zoom is keeping pace with demand for conferencing tools

Zoom has been in the spotlight of late as more companies embrace video conferencing tools to facilitate remote work amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In this video interview, Magnus Falk, CIO advisor at Zoom, offers insights on how the company is keeping up with demand, including scaling up its own datacentre resources, and what it has been doing to fix security bugs and address criticism about its marketing efforts around the use of encryption. Falk, a former chief technology officer at the UK’s Government Digital Service and a former CIO at Credit Suisse, also offers CIOs on how they can prepare for the new world of work in a post-Covid world.