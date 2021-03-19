UKtech50 2021: Bev White, CEO Harvey Nash Group

Bev is CEO of Harvey Nash Group, a global technology recruitment, IT solutions and leadership services group with 36 offices across the US, Europe and Asia.Following a degree in Computer Science, Bev began her career in technology, where she held CIO and IT leadership positions at Schlumberger and NTL (which became Virgin Media).

Since 2002, Bev has combined a passion for technology with a career in recruitment and talent, where she has held various leadership roles, most recently as CEO in the UK and Ireland for GI Group, one of the world’s largest staffing companies operating in 57 countries.

Bev believes deeply in the power of people and creating a sustainable culture where people can thrive. As a qualified coach, Bev has spent most of her career helping people-centric businesses grow.