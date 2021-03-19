UKtech50 2021: Phil Gosset, head of innovation, Nationwide Building Society

Phil Gosset is the head of innovation at Nationwide Building Society, where he has created and co-leads the Open Banking for Good challenge, as well as the current Nationwide incubator programme.

In this UKtech50 video ,Phil is going to talk to us about its Open Banking for Good initiative, using open banking to solve several challenges, creating apps and services that improve financial capability for households struggling financially.

Prior to joining Nationwide in 2018, Phil spent two years as the head of innovation at Helyx Secure Information Systems. He has also spent almost ten years as an innovation consultant at Microsoft.