How gamification is used to motivate workers

When Gartner’s Brian Burke wrote a book on gamification in 2014 – Gamify: how gamification motivates people to do extraordinary things – the analyst firm had placed the concept on its hype cycle graph as sliding down from inflated expectations to the trough of disillusionment. It had previously been used in scattershot fashion, says Burke, and “some things worked – a lot didn’t”.

Download this free guide What to choose in CRM software Customer relationship management is a vital focus for many organisations. In this buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at co-ordinating data for effective CRM, how to reduce the risk of Salesforce, and what to choose in CRM software. Start Download Corporate E-mail Address: You forgot to provide an Email Address. This email address doesn’t appear to be valid. This email address is already registered. Please login. You have exceeded the maximum character limit. Please provide a Corporate E-mail Address.

By submitting my Email address I confirm that I have read and accepted the Terms of Use and Declaration of Consent. By submitting your personal information, you agree that TechTarget and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content, products and special offers. You also agree that your personal information may be transferred and processed in the United States, and that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy.

Three years later, gamification – adding game-like elements into processes to motivate people to complete or repeat them – has narrowed in its focus. Burke, a vice-president and chief of research at Gartner, says it is now used mainly in training and education, encouraging innovation and to boost employee performance, with the last focused on jobs with clear goals, including sales and support.

Burke reckons organisations could now use gamification more broadly. “There are all sorts of potential applications, as long as people understand it’s got to target an area with a shared goal, or at least aligned ones,” he says.

Disneyland provided an example of how not to use gamification a few years ago, when it introduced digital leaderboards providing a performance-based list of laundry staff. Employees called it the electronic whip. “People in a laundry room are not individually motivated to wash more sheets,” says Burke.

David Glance, director of the University of Western Australia’s centre for software practice, believes that although gamification can help employees, there are more important things IT can do for them. “Nothing beats something that works really well, is a pleasure to use and clearly makes your job easier,” he says. “Gamification isn’t going to make up for a terrible job, a terrible bit of software or a terrible idea. It can potentially enhance things, but it can’t make people forget that what they’re doing isn’t particularly pleasant.”

There can also be issues with some of the main ways in which gamification is used, says Glance. Gamified training, which can involve giving people virtual badges for completing levels, is often added at the same time as other improvements, making it hard to tell how much the game element has contributed.

More seriously, as Disneyland’s laundry workers found, there can also be problems with making games competitive. “Leaderboards act as an incentive for some people, but disincentivise others,” says Glance. In a league-style list, those with no chance of catching the leaders may give up trying.

Vanarama league But this has not been a problem for UK van-leasing broker Vanarama, according to Tom Roberts, a content editor for the company. Roberts works on Vanarama’s in-house display system, which shows a leaderboard of salespeople along with other performance measures and messages. The digital system, installed earlier this year, replaced similar lists on whiteboards, and people down the list can get extra support. “Salespeople in general are quite competitive,” says Roberts. “They want to be at the top of the board, and hear a ‘kerching’.” He is referring to the sound the system generates when it records a sale. The off-the-shelf system, provided by RMG, integrates data from Vanarama’s Avaya IP Office telephony system and its Evolution customer relationship management (CRM) software. It took about two months to configure in the company’s new Hemel Hempstead office, although it was partly brought into use during this period. The system shows a “hall of fame” featuring the top salespeople for the week, month and year, but it can also be configured with time-limited games. Last summer, Vanarama set targets for its sales team which, when met, allowed everyone in its new head office to stop working. “Everyone was feeling much more motivated, as they’d get to go home early and enjoy the sun,” says Roberts. The system has also reduced internal email use, as performance data is visible to both the sales and administration teams automatically. The company is increasingly using it for internal communications and to make salespeople aware of current special deals.

Waxing digital Wax Digital, a cloud-based e-procurement provider based in Manchester, has used gamification in a more limited way with its 30-strong IT development team. All have a responsibility to deal with support queries, and the company gets a glut of these in March and April around the end of the tax year and in August and September when people return from holidays. Rather than take on temporary staff, Wax uses a game to encourage the developers to answer tickets out of hours, as well as paying them overtime to do so. Each ticket is scored out of 10 based on its difficulty – decided by support desk staff who are not taking part in the game – and how long they take to answer, using data from the company’s Taskforce and Grindstone software. Chief technology officer Pete Kinder monitors the system for anyone trying to cheat, such as by taking an unexpectedly long time to deal with a query. He says he has not seen this happen so far, although this is one reason for running such games only over a couple of weeks. Also, the fixes proposed by developers are now checked before results are declared – the first time the game ran, some failed testing. Each competition is administered with an Excel spreadsheet and the top three or four developers win prizes – often hardware the company has bought for testing and no longer needs. A pair of Google Glasses was the first top prize. “The reason it works is our guys are very competitive – egotistical is a polite word,” says Kinder. “People want to show off that they can fix 25 tickets in a week.” But stopping a backlog of tickets building up out of hours also helps everyone, he adds. “The big things are the prize and the competition, but it also means there is less pressure during the working day.”

Novartis games for learning Some companies have adopted gamification across a number of areas, and Switzerland-based pharmaceutical group Novartis uses it for learning, engaging with staff and innovation. “We made a mobile device game to engage our people in our values and behaviours, we have developed games to reinforce and scale up learning, and we have used gaming for developing product knowledge across our salesforce globally,” says Simon Brown, global head for the group’s learning centre of expertise and Novartis universities. He points out that many people are familiar with the idea from other areas, such as fitness apps or frequent flyer schemes. Think of it in terms of a golf game, rather than Angry Birds. Gamified platforms should be designed with sustainability in mind, build to last over a long period. Madu Ratnayake, Virtusa Novartis uses gamification techniques including leaderboards, “scaffolded” learning – where tasks get progressively more difficult – and game-style graphics and storytelling. One example, now in its third year, is its business partnering global blended learning project, run with UK consultant Ludic’s SmartLearning platform. This provides distance learning to staff around the world, with 600 employees working together on a real challenge over six months. “Our learning approach allows participants to customise their learning journey and experience in an engaging and practical way, through self-learning, virtual classrooms, one-to-one coaching and community engagement,” says Brown. “The elements it includes would have been impossible on a standard intranet.” Brown says gamification within the group’s partnering programme, which helps to train participants, increased customer satisfaction with those partners by 12% in the first year of implementation. “Games should be focused on solving specific business challenges and give people skills or knowledge that are important for the strategic aims of the organisation,” he says. “The social element of gaming – the way in which people share experiences, build bonds and compete through games – can reinforce new behaviours and help take teams to the next level.”