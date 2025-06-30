Precision-bred veg from Phytoform Labs: Meet the AI startup looking to boost the UK’s food security

Food security is a growing concern in the UK, with the latest government report into the issue confirming a “notable decrease” in the number of “food secure households” since the onset of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

That observation might come as a surprise to some, given the UK is a developed country, but the nation’s food supply chains are being pressured by several stressors, as detailed in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ (Defra’s) United Kingdom food security report 2024.

From 2021 to 2024, food supplies were affected by the “continuing societal response” to Covid-19, the UK’s decision to extricate itself from the European Union (EU) via Brexit, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the ongoing unrest in the Middle East, according to Defra.

This timeframe has also seen the UK experience a series of extreme weather events, which have exacerbated the unpredictability the country’s domestic food production processes are subject to.

“The events of the last three years show a trend of high volatility or weakened stability, exposing more clearly the interconnected nature of risks, with both the acute and chronic impacts triggering and compounding each other in unexpected ways,” the Defra report states.

“The impact of geopolitical and climate events has been to drive up prices of inputs to food production, such as energy and fertiliser, and food itself.”

As the report acknowledges, climate change – coupled with biodiversity loss and water insecurity – poses “significant risks” to the ability of global food production to meet demands long term.

In response, the UK government has been actively championing the idea of using precision breeding techniques to create animals, plants and vegetables that are hardier – in terms of drought tolerance and disease resistance, for example – to increase food yields.

What is precision breeding? Precision breeding involves altering an organism’s genetic material using gene editing technologies and techniques to create beneficial traits that the government claims would take decades to achieve using traditional breeding techniques. In March 2023, the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act passed into UK law, which the government claims will set in motion changes that allow farmers to grow crops and breed animals in this way. What that legislation sought to do is clarify the distinction between precision-bred foods and genetically modified (GM) ones, by legally defining how they differ from one another. On that point, the genetic changes made in precision breeding are alterations that could naturally occur over time through traditional breeding techniques. GM foods, meanwhile, typically involve introducing genetic material from an unrelated species that changes the DNA of the organism in a way that could not occur naturally. Secondary legislation in support of the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act is expected to come into force in the autumn and will provide a regulatory framework that technology firms and food manufacturers can follow to pave the way for precision-bred products to eventually reach supermarket shelves.

AI-boosted crops Among the parties counting down until that day is UK-based biotechnology company Phytoform Labs, which is on a mission to improve crop yields using artificial intelligence (AI)-backed precision breeding methods in a time- and cost-efficient way. The company has been trialling the creation of precision-bred tomato and potato varieties, which is work that has ramped up since the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act became law, says the company’s co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) Nicolas Kral. “The passing of the Genetic Technology bill enabled the trials of precision-bred organisms, and we have multiple trials going on in the UK that are developed with this technology, but we are not allowed to sell it yet,” he says. “The secondary legislation will allow us to do that on our home soil, which will be really exciting.” “The passing of the Genetic Technology bill enabled the trials of precision-bred organisms, and we have multiple trials going on in the UK that are developed with this technology, but we are not allowed to sell it yet. The secondary legislation will allow us to do that on our home soil, which will be really exciting” Nicolas Kral, Phytoform Labs Founded in 2017, the company secured the support of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2023, when it was announced as one of the startups accepted onto the public cloud giant’s Compute for Climate Fellowship programme. The initiative is billed by AWS as a “first of its kind” programme that funds proof of concepts from companies that “think big, innovatively use advanced cloud computing, and enable the world to more quickly address the climate crisis.” With AWS’s help, the company has moved to improve the accuracy of its AI-pipeline tool, dubbed CRE.AI.TIVE, which enables Phytoform to more accurately predict what genetic sequences are responsible for particular functions in plants. This information can then be used to gather new insights about plant genomics and pinpoint characteristics that might be useful to genetically alter for food waste mitigation reasons, says Kral. “We have a unique model that’s predicting sequence to function relationships for plant gene activity … so we can model these relationships without really spending any money in the wet lab, and we can create better plants,” he says. The end product is a “wet lab-validated” patent that the company sells to seed producers and supply chain owners, which effectively use it as a blueprint to produce seeds to grow plants with precision-bred qualities, says Kral. “Let’s say, as an example, you have a specific consumer product that wants a type of tomato to make a better ketchup or a potato to make a better type of crisps … they command the whole supply chain for that product, so we can leverage their ownership of the supply chain to deliver our improvements into their products.” He then goes on to share an example of a type of tomato variety the company has created to address the post-Brexit shortage of fruit pickers in the UK. “We’ve made a variety of tomato that’s very short, and the plan is to commercialise it in the UK … because a major component for why we don’t grow tomatoes in the UK is the labour cost [and] especially with Brexit, it got very hard to import labour and British people don’t want to be picking tomatoes,” he says. “By shrinking the plant, you’re removing a lot of the care obligation that usually comes with growing tomatoes, and you grow it a lot more like salad, which is planted and harvested [as one plant], and can be an automated process.” Another of the firm’s creations is a potato variety that, in Kral’s words, “effectively doesn’t oxidise” after being peeled. “It stays fresh for at least two to three days longer without browning at all, which opens up a lot of consumer-facing possibilities.” For farmers, this could reduce the amount of potatoes that go to waste for not passing the spot checks that buyers may subject them to. “The processors that supply the retailers [with potatoes] are very picky about what type of potato goes into their factory, and they have quotas [about the percentage of brown potatoes] they will accept. And that might be five or 10% and if it goes over that, they will not accept the product,” says Kral. “You could have two tons [of potatoes] on a truck with nowhere to go. It can go to animal feed, or sometimes they just bury them back in the ground, but so much will have been spent on water and fertiliser, and it just gets thrown away.”