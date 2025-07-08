CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Do tech executives in US Army present conflict of interest?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we take a deep dive into the controversial news that four technology executives have been sworn into the US military to make the armed forces ‘more lethal’. In other US-centric news, we look at how President Trump’s downgrading of diversity and inclusion initiatives could be potentially rippling across the Atlantic and affecting tech hiring trends in the UK. We also hear about a UK startup that is using AI to pinpoint the genetic code that needs tweaking to increase tomato and potato yields, as part of a broader push to increase the nation’s food security in the face of climate change. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Silicon Valley execs sworn in to US Army reserves specialist unit
Four technology executives are brought into the military to make the armed forces ‘more lethal’, reflecting softening attitudes throughout the sector towards ‘the business of inflicting violence’
-
Precision-bred veg from Phytoform Labs: Meet the AI startup looking to boost the UK’s food security
Phytoform Labs is on a mission to shore up the nation’s food supplies using artificial intelligence-backed biotechnology – and the humble tomato