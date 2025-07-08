CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Do tech executives in US Army present conflict of interest?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we take a deep dive into the controversial news that four technology executives have been sworn into the US military to make the armed forces ‘more lethal’. In other US-centric news, we look at how President Trump’s downgrading of diversity and inclusion initiatives could be potentially rippling across the Atlantic and affecting tech hiring trends in the UK. We also hear about a UK startup that is using AI to pinpoint the genetic code that needs tweaking to increase tomato and potato yields, as part of a broader push to increase the nation’s food security in the face of climate change. Read the issue now.