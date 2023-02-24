Amazon denies claims hiring freeze is slowing AWS sustainability work

Amazon has dismissed claims that a “few departures” from its cloud arm’s sustainability team, coupled with its ongoing hiring freeze, is slowing the company’s progress towards helping its customers curb their carbon emissions.

Sources close to the company alerted Computer Weekly to the fact that several individuals, of varying degrees of seniority but all with sustainability as part of their job roles, had departed Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the past nine months.

The most-recent and high-profile is Christopher Wellise, who served as AWS’s director of worldwide sustainability and carbon for just over two years before departing in January 2023. He is now the vice-president of global sustainability at colocation giant Equinix.

His departure occurred one month after AWS’s sustainability-focused analyst relations manager, Derek DeShane, left the company one year after being appointed to that position in December 2021.

Six months prior to this, in June 2022, Adrian Cockcroft, the vice-president of sustainability architecture, whose remit included helping AWS customers make their business operations more sustainable, also left the business.

“They haven’t replaced key staff and only seem to be recruiting front-end sustainability ‘sales’ heads, who are there to drive revenue rather than drive improvements,” said one source, who spoke to Computer Weekly on condition of anonymity.

Computer Weekly contacted Amazon to seek clarification on whether the roles left vacant by the aforementioned individuals had been filled, but the company neglected to directly answer the question.

Read more about AWS and sustainability Amazon Web Services is following in the footsteps of its public cloud rivals, Google and Microsoft, by committing to becoming a water-positive entity by 2030.

Amazon Web Services is on a mission to make its cloud the “cleanest and most energy-efficient way” for enterprises to run all of their IT infrastructure and applications, according to the company’s CEO, Adam Selipsky.

In November 2022, Amazon went public with an employee letter that confirmed the company had implemented a “pause on new incremental hires” across its workforce that is set to last for the “next few months.”

The letter attributed the move to the “unusual macro-economic environment” and said the company will replace employees who move on to “new opportunities” and there will remain some “targeted places” where hiring will continue.

“This is not the first time we’ve faced uncertain and challenging economies in the our past. While we have had several years where we’ve expanded our headcount broadly, there have also been several years where we’ve tightened our belt and were more streamlined in how many people we added,” the letter, authored by Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience and technology at Amazon, stated.

“With fewer people to hire this moment, this should give each team an opportunity to further prioritise what matters most to customers and the business, and to be more productive.”

Several months after the letter was made public, in February 2023, Cockcroft published a blog post on Medium featuring a round-up of all of the sustainability-focused presentations made during the AWS Re:Invent customer and partner conference, which took place over several days in Las Vegas from late November 2022.

“The keynotes didn’t feature anything new on carbon, just reiterated the [company’s] existing path to 100% green energy by 2025,” he wrote. “AWS did have some new goals around sustainable water use that are quite aggressive and welcome.”