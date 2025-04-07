Why SLMs could be a big deal for businesses looking for an edge

CIOs have been under immense pressure for some time to deliver successful digital initiatives while navigating budget constraints and increasing demands from senior executives. A recent Gartner survey reveals that 92% of CIOs anticipate integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their organisations by 2025, yet 49% struggle to assess and showcase the technology’s value. Are we going round in circles here?

Amid these challenges, small language models (SLMs) have emerged as a compelling solution, promising lower-cost and more secure AI capabilities that can fit with strategic priorities. So much about SLMs makes sense.

“The AI community has been actively exploring small language models like Mistral Small and DeepSeek R1,” says Amer Sheikh, chief data scientist at BearingPoint. “These models have seen significant traction, as evidenced by the number of downloads on Hugging Face. Their popularity stems from their ability to trade off accuracy, speed and cost-effectiveness.”

Adding intelligence at the edge And that’s the key point. It is a trade-off – but one that is clearly worth making. SLMs, by their very nature, offer a practical alternative for organisations seeking to implement AI without the overheads associated with large language models (LLMs). They are also driving the next wave of edge AI adoption, enabling AI models to run on smartphones, internet of things (IoT) devices and industrial systems without relying on cloud infrastructure. “Small models open up the possibility to push execution to the edge,” says Peter van der Putten, director of the AI Lab at Pegasystems and assistant professor of AI at Leiden University. “This could mean running on high-end smartphones, IoT devices such as cameras and, with proper consent, unlocking completely new data sources to learn from that are currently not available on the open internet.” Despite the promise, real-world applications of SLMs in mobile and IoT devices remain in the early stages. Some practical implementations include DeepSeek’s R1 model, which has been integrated into Chinese automakers’ infotainment systems (such as Geely), and Phi-3, a small model designed for mobile AI applications. In education, Stanford’s Smile Plug uses small AI models to deliver interactive learning experiences on Raspberry Pi devices without internet connectivity. These examples demonstrate the growing potential of SLMs. “SLMs can and are being deployed in a number of industries where there is a requirement for specific domain knowledge,” adds Sheikh, highlighting their use in customer service chatbots, virtual assistants and text summarisation. Unlike LLMs, which require vast computational power and cloud resources, SLMs can run locally, cutting costs and mitigating security risks, hence their suitability for enhancing edge device intelligence. “There is a massive reduction in inference costs. However, there will be small costs for fine-tuning and self-hosting,” he adds. SLMs can be augmented with smaller, more focused datasets, says Isabel Al-Dhahir, principal analyst at GlobalData. “Employing SLMs circumvents several challenges associated with general-purpose LLMs, including computational power requirements, exorbitant costs and insufficient domain knowledge.” This ability to focus on precise, industry-specific use cases is why regulated sectors such as telecoms, accounting and law are adopting SLMs more readily. “We have seen SLMs for professional services in dealing with accounting regulation, telecoms regulation, and various on-device applications and home automation,” Al-Dhahir adds. With retrieval augmented generation (RAG) techniques, businesses can further refine and enhance the accuracy of these models within their specific domains.

Security key focus for industry growing LLM-weary Beyond cost, security remains a major factor, especially within edge devices. According to Saman Nasrolahi, principal at InMotion Ventures (Jaguar Land Rover’s investment arm), this is where SLMs are also ticking a few boxes. Much of the fear around LLMs is associated with a lack of transparency as to what is going on behind the scenes in terms of data collation and analytics. SLMs are the on-premise version of the generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) world. “In addition to cost reduction, this approach also makes them far more secure and less vulnerable to data breaches as data does not need to leave an organisation’s borders,” says Nasrolahi. This capability is particularly crucial for the healthcare, financial services and legal sectors, where regulatory compliance and data protection are paramount. “Approximately one-third of all cyber security attacks occur when data is shared with an external vendor. By keeping data on-site, SLMs can reduce the attack surface and enterprise vulnerabilities,” Nasrolahi adds. In a time when businesses are increasingly concerned about data sovereignty and compliance, the ability to localise AI processing is surely a significant advantage. Andrew Bolster, senior research and development manager (data science) at Black Duck, adds that the portability of SLMs, at least compared with “the juggernauts of GPT-4, Claude, or even Llama”, makes them well suited to edge deployment. Security, cost and functionality are attractive propositions. “SLMs operating on edge devices mean users’ data doesn’t have to leave the device to contribute to an intelligent response or action while potentially improving latency and performance, making intelligent operations feel more ‘relevant’ and ‘snappy’ while protecting users’ privacy,” he says. With advances in custom chipsets to support these kinds of workloads, the power, memory and performance requirements of SLMs can now be found in most laptops and mid-tier mobile phones, allowing service platforms to shift more intelligence closer to the end user. This ability to process data locally on laptops, mobile devices and industrial IoT systems makes SLMs particularly valuable for low-latency applications, security-sensitive industries and environments with limited internet access. Jeff Watkins, chief technology officer (CTO) at CreateFuture, adds that SLMs “can run locally on laptops, desktop computers, smartphones, or even IoT devices. They range in sizes and capabilities – from ones that can run on compact devices to ones that begin to challenge the latest MacBook Pro models”. With lower costs, enhanced security and the ability to function efficiently on existing hardware, SLMs present an increasingly strategic option for businesses. But as with any emerging technology, challenges remain. Hallucinations, biases and the need for fine-tuning mean it requires careful implementation. “Hallucinations are still a problem for SLMs, similar to LLMs. Though, more specialised models tend to be less susceptible to these issues,” says Nasrolahi.