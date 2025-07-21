How AI is shaping the future of business intelligence

For years, business intelligence (BI) was synonymous with the dashboard – a static, rear-facing mirror reflecting what had already happened. It was the domain of dedicated analysts, tasked with wrestling historical data into reports that executives would review to understand past performance.

Today, that model is being rewritten. Driven by the confluence of cloud computing, overwhelming data volumes and the power of artificial intelligence (AI), BI is evolving from a retrospective tool into a proactive, predictive and increasingly autonomous engine for decision-making.

“BI today is no longer about building rearview mirrors but satellite navigation systems,” says Maurizio Garavello, senior vice-president for Asia-Pacific and Japan at Qlik. “Traditional dashboards gave us hindsight. Modern BI provides us with foresight, context and, increasingly, autonomy. We’re moving from dashboards to decisions, from tools you visit to intelligence that travels with you.”

This evolution is playing out across the industry. Experts agree that the core purpose of BI has moved beyond simple reporting to empowering every individual in an organisation – from the C-suite to the frontline – with the ability to not just understand data, but to interact with it, question it and use it to shape future outcomes.

Business imperatives for modern BI The adoption of modern BI is driven by clear business needs. In today’s dynamic environment, leaders can no longer afford to rely on gut instinct. “Instead, they need access to timely and trusted data insights to make critical decisions with confidence,” says Nate Nichols, vice-president of product at Tableau. Organisations are also turning to BI to build resilience and agility in the face of uncertainty. “Whether it’s optimising operations, improving customer experiences, or navigating supply chain volatility, analytics help them respond more quickly and confidently,” notes Garavello. Furthermore, as businesses constantly look for ways to do more with less, BI can pinpoint inefficiencies and bottlenecks to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs, adds Luca Spinelli, managing director for ASEAN at SAS. This has translated into real-world results. CIMB Singapore, a consumer bank in ASEAN, adopted the SAS Viya platform to gain a consolidated view of its customers. This foundational step has not only unlocked insights into the bank’s customer segments but also reduced the amount of time its employees spend on finding the right data, from 80% to just 20%. Traditional dashboards gave us hindsight. Modern BI provides us with foresight, context, and, increasingly, autonomy. We’re moving from dashboards to decisions Maurizio Garavello, Qlik In Japan, Nissin Foods Holdings modernised its data environment with Qlik to transform inventory and demand planning, enabling real-time decisions and supporting a data-driven culture. In India, IBM’s work with the State Bank of India has reduced report generation time from days to minutes, providing critical real-time operational insights. To achieve these goals, organisations often leverage a spectrum of analytics capabilities, reflecting different stages on the data maturity curve. Each stage provides increasing value, moving from description to prescription. Patrick Kelly, senior director for Southeast Asia and Greater China at Databricks, outlines the journey: Descriptive analytics (What happened?) : The foundation, providing visibility into historical performance, helps spot trends over time, and ensures transparency in operations.

: The foundation, providing visibility into historical performance, helps spot trends over time, and ensures transparency in operations. Diagnostic analytics (Why did it happen?) : Digging deeper to understand root causes using techniques like drill-downs, correlation analysis and data mining. It helps teams understand the factors influencing outcomes so they can respond more effectively, whether fixing issues or building on what works.

: Digging deeper to understand root causes using techniques like drill-downs, correlation analysis and data mining. It helps teams understand the factors influencing outcomes so they can respond more effectively, whether fixing issues or building on what works. Predictive analytics (What is likely to happen?) : Using historical data and AI to forecast what might happen next, such as changes in customer demand, sales performance or potential risks. It helps teams understand the factors influencing outcomes, so they can respond more effectively, whether fixing issues or building on what works.

: Using historical data and AI to forecast what might happen next, such as changes in customer demand, sales performance or potential risks. It helps teams understand the factors influencing outcomes, so they can respond more effectively, whether fixing issues or building on what works. Prescriptive analytics (What should we do about it?): The most advanced form, recommending specific actions to achieve desired goals using simulations or optimisation algorithms. It helps organisations make smarter, data-backed decisions, maximising gains, reducing risks and even automating complex choices at scale.

The data paradox Despite the clear benefits and advanced tools, the path to BI maturity is fraught with challenges. Many organisations find themselves in what Tableau’s Nichols calls a data paradox. “They need to make data-driven decisions faster than ever before but are hampered by large volumes of often unreliable data spread across different sources,” he says. “The result? Businesses are data-rich but insight-poor.” This paradox is rooted in several interconnected issues: 1. Data silos and integration complexity Data is fragmented across on-premises legacy systems, multiple cloud platforms and countless cloud-based applications. Integrating this disparate data is a monumental task. “To address these challenges, leading companies are taking a more unified approach to their data infrastructure,” says Databricks’ Kelly. Tools such as Databricks’ Lakeflow Connect for data ingestion and Tableau’s Zero Copy Partner Network, which allows querying data at its source without moving it, are designed to tackle this complexity head-on. 2. Data quality and governance The most sophisticated AI model is useless if it’s fed bad data, with Garavello adding: “Trust is everything in analytics, and it starts with data quality and governance.” This requires a concerted effort, often led by a chief data officer (CDO), to establish clear stewardship, data pipelines and governance frameworks. Anup Kumar, distinguished engineer and head of client engineering for IBM Asia-Pacific, notes that data quality requires ongoing attention and continuous improvement, not a one-time fix. “The steady and sustained focus that a CDO organisation brings delivers results that are both more consistent and progressive over time,” he says. 3. User adoption and a data-driven culture A new BI platform is only valuable if people use it, and adoption falters without trust and usability. “The biggest barrier to BI success goes beyond technology – it’s about earning trust, ensuring usability, and driving alignment,” says Garavello. Kumar agrees, noting that “trust in the data remains the fundamental key to achieving widespread adoption”. Cultural resistance, a lack of data literacy, and a failure to demonstrate clear value to employees in their specific roles are common roadblocks. As SAS’s Spinelli observes, users might see a new tool as “more work” or an “IT colleague’s job” if its benefits aren’t immediately apparent.

From analysis to conversation The solution to many of these challenges, particularly user adoption and complexity, lies in artificial intelligence. “AI isn’t replacing BI but redefining the experience. We’re moving from dashboards to co-pilots, from reactive analysis to proactive nudges,” says Garavello. The growing use of AI in analytics is emerging under various names – augmented BI, agentic analytics, conversational BI – but the goal is the same: to make data analysis as simple as having a conversation. Both Nichols and Garavello noted the rise of agentic analytics, where users collaborate with AI agents to automate and streamline analysis. Databricks has put this into practice with its AI/BI Genie, which Kelly describes as a tool that lets anyone “talk with their data”. Users can ask natural language questions like, “Why did sales spike in April?”, and receive instant, governed answers without writing a single line of code. By lowering technical barriers, simplifying access and aligning with how business users work, such tools are helping organisations overcome adoption challenges and foster a culture of data-driven decision-making. For example, NTT Docomo, one of Japan’s largest telcos, uses Databricks to analyse its usage of large language models (LLMs), reducing manual analysis time by 90%. At the same time, it has empowered broader teams with AI/BI Genie to drive natural language insights, spurring employee innovation and paving the way for generative AI adoption across its business.