Meeting the UK’s compute capacity needs: Alternatives to hyperscale datacentre builds

The government has not been shy about its plans to accelerate the pace of new datacentre builds in the UK since coming to power in July 2024.

There have been commitments to lower the planning barriers that have previously slowed the pace of new datacentre builds, and lots of talk about how encouraging the sector’s growth will bring positive economic benefits to the UK. Another acknowledgement from the government of the importance of datacentres occurred in September 2024, with the news that server farms are to be reclassified as critical national infrastructure (CNI).

This, in turn, has promoted a raft of announcements from developers about their plans to build large-scale facilities, housing compute-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, to capitalise on the government’s enthusiasm for ensuring such projects get over the line.

Chief among these projects is a £10bn proposal to build Europe’s biggest AI datacentre in Blyth, Northumberland, funded by US investment firm Blackstone and supported by the UK government’s Office for Investment.

There is also a government-backed plan to build a £3.75bn hyperscale datacentre on a plot of green belt land neighbouring the South Mimms Service Station in Hertfordshire, which was announced in the same month.

This project is being overseen by a company known as DC01UK, which secured local council approval for its plans in January 2025, with the government previously describing the project as a prime example of the type of project it wants to encourage more of in the UK.

And while the government’s actions have seemingly worked wonders for increasing the number of projects in the UK datacentre market’s development pipeline, questions remain about the pressure all this development will have on the country’s already creaking power grids.

Before the government’s pro-datacentre growth interventions, concerns were also already being aired by real estate consultancies and industry analysts about the UK running out of suitable sites in which to accommodate the growing demand for large-scale compute capacity.

This is why the current government has permitted more datacentres to be built on protected green belt sites in recent months, despite opponents to this idea querying whether it is right, and even necessary, to sacrifice the UK’s green spaces in pursuit of economic growth.

Bigger isn’t always better Glasgow-based Asanti Data Centres offers hosting facilities at six sites across the UK, including in Scotland, Manchester, Farnborough, Reading and Leeds. Stewart Laing, the company’s CEO, tells Computer Weekly the UK needs to develop a “multi-faceted strategy” to meet its growing compute demands, because simply building more hyperscale facilities is neither “practical nor sustainable”. Instead, the government should consider throwing its support behind operators that are also able to offer smaller-scale, strategically placed facilities, rather than solely championing the building of even more power-hungry hyperscale facilities. “Hyperscale facilities typically operate on a campus-style model, with sites spanning 100 hectares or more. A single datacentre building can be the equivalent in size to four football fields, with sites often consisting of multiple such buildings,” says Laing. “At this scale, dedicated power substations are required, raising serious concerns about the UK’s ability to divert sufficient energy to support these operations – especially when businesses and consumers are struggling with high energy costs.” Laing’s company has traditionally favoured the building of smaller-scale datacentres that are sited in geographically diverse locations, whereas the hyperscale developers have typically focused on building out their presence in and around London and the south-east of England. Developers tend to pay a premium to acquire sites in this region, when there are so many other parts of the UK crying out for investment that would fit the bill too, argues Laing. “Although there is still a challenge to power diverse locations, there is a much lower energy requirement and also the opportunity to stimulate local economies outside major urban hubs,” he adds. “Furthermore, the economic implications of inviting large, US-based corporations for hyperscale development cannot be overlooked. Issues surrounding tax contributions from tech giants such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft remain a concern,” he continues. “Surely encouraging alternative datacentre models within the UK would deliver greater benefits to the local economy as well as more equitable tax contributions.” Read more about datacentre capacity planning Space and power constrain datacentre planning: The government needs to tackle the resource issues that act as roadblocks to building out UK datacentre capacity.

ARM and Meta – plotting a path to dilute GPU capacity: Meta wants to make artificial intelligence available to everyone who uses its platforms, but scaling AI to over one billion people is not going to be cheap.

Changing investment priorities Laing is not alone in querying whether selling off and reserving huge banks of land for hyperscale datacentres is a good idea, because these projects typically have long lead times, during which the investment priorities of the operators are subject to change. An example of this is a recent analyst note from TD Cowen about public cloud giant Microsoft’s alleged plans to scale back its datacentre buildout plans in the US. The note, widely distributed on professional social networking site LinkedIn, states that Microsoft has cancelled leases in the US that would have increased its compute capacity by a “couple of hundred megawatts” with at least two private datacentre operators. “While we have yet to get the level of colour via our channel checks that we would like into why this is occurring, our initial reaction is that this is tied to Microsoft potentially being in an oversupply position,” the analyst note states. “In our view, this indicates a loss of a major demand signal that Microsoft was originally responding to.” Microsoft has declined to comment on the contents of the TD Cowen note, but the company has circulated a statement to the press that says it is well-placed to meet the demand it is seeing for its services, as a result of its past and future datacentre capacity planning activities. “While we may strategically pace or adjust our infrastructure in some areas, we will continue to grow strongly in all regions,” the statement reads.

Bursting the hyperscale bubble Even so, there is a feeling among UK-based datacentre market stakeholders that the trend towards building datacentres of ever-increasing size could be coming to an end. “There are strong signs that the hyperscale datacentre boom is slowing down, due to a mixture of power constraints, economic pressure and changing technology demands. In major European hubs like London, Dublin and Frankfurt, power availability is becoming a bottleneck,” says UK datacentre market veteran Peter Hannaford. To emphasise this point, Hannaford points to a newly published report by real estate advisory company Cushman & Wakefield, documenting datacentre growth trends during the second half of 2024 across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). I think the hyperscale bubble will burst this year. The signs are appearing, with the news that Microsoft has cancelled leases totalling several hundred megawatts Peter Hannaford, EdgeNebula The report states that there are already 400GW (gigawatts) worth of outstanding requests from datacentres for connections to the power grid around London, and regulator Ofgem estimates 60-70% of these will never happen, retells Hannaford. “Rising construction costs and supply chain challenges have also impacted on large datacentre builds,” he continues. “More importantly AI and real-time applications are increasing the need for edge computing rather than massive, centralised facilities, and some companies are choosing smaller, regional datacentres closer to users instead of massive hubs.” This is a business model Hannaford’s newly launched startup, EdgeNebula, is seeking to popularise across the UK by converting existing pockets of disused commercial property and office spaces into edge-like micro-datacentres. The idea being that these sites will be linked together into, as he terms it, an “amorphous” mass of compute capacity that can be used to host cloud and AI workloads. And with trends like cloud repatriation and increased interest across Europe for sovereign cloud services, Hannaford is of the view that this could also see demand for hyperscale datacentres begin to wane. “I think the hyperscale bubble will burst this year. The signs are appearing, with the news that Microsoft has cancelled leases totalling several hundred megawatts with at least two private datacentre operators,” he says. “The ‘my-datacentre-is-bigger-than-your-datacentre’ approach is simply not sustainable. And yet the abundance of redundant real estate and pockets of available power create an ideal landscape for the deployment of micro-clouds. Furthermore, advances in connectivity solutions make distributed hyperscale a real possibility.”