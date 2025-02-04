All change: Weighing up the options for enterprises as open source licences evolve

Potentially heralding a fundamental shift in definitions of open source, HashiCorp moved to more restrictive licensing for infrastructure-as-code (IaaS) tool Terraform in 2023. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has since cited more risk and pressure to evaluate options, especially for single-supplier open source offerings.

However, Amanda Brock, chief executive officer at open source-championing non-profit OpenUK, argues that datacentres should be using more open source-related tech, not least because it could slash carbon emissions.

“When you’re able to use the specs openly and collaboratively to build something, you also can use the data that enables you to know when and how you can best use power,” she says.

Although “big companies have been accused of ‘strip-mining’ open source, not giving back enough of a share of the revenue”, Brock says it seems unlikely that licensing requirements might change to deter datacentres from open source.

“I’m not going to say there’s no risk [of this], but we’ve also seen one of the first companies to move to Elastic come full circle. Having moved away from open source, then having been able to resolve things with AWS, who they were blaming,” Brock says. “So, I think it’s a smaller problem than the impression given.”

The “critical shift” in 2024 might be the counter-move to forking – the result of the HashiCorp move was a fork to OpenTofu. That said, it has always been difficult for firms that have set up as open source to stay “pure and true” to that ideal, she adds.

“If you’re using a project that’s got a number of big corporates using it, we’re increasingly going to see anybody who risks shifting their licence hammered by forks. That can completely change the marketplace,” she says.

Forking was once considered the “nuclear option” for avoiding a specific leadership direction on software. Taking the same code, devs create a branch in the repository, and the organisation essentially goes in two directions at that point, with maintaining, updating and similar tasks done in the individual projects. Sometimes this does not work, and the projects re-emerge later on.

“It is a lot of work, and a big deal. In the 30 years or so...of open source, there have only been something like half a dozen successful forks,” Brock says, citing Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Elasticsearch, Redis and Valkey. OpenUK’s February event OpenCon may discuss related issues.

Peter Zaitsev, founder of open source database supplier Percona, broadly agrees. “Some folks may just have to pay up – but that is often not how it happens for important open source projects. Alternatives are being created.”

Even if suppliers do “pull a fast one” on projects critical for the open source ecosystem, with strong communities the fork option will simply become more popular in the next couple of years, citing the “Elastic drama” which ended with re-releasing under a more restricted open source licence.

In the case of Red Hat Enterprise, the move fed further development in enterprise Linux alternatives, he adds.

The likes of PostGreSQL may not have all Oracle’s features but can still cover off most organisational needs. And for many users of WordPress or similar, whether it’s actually open source likely does not matter, Zaitsev points out.

Colin Eberhardt, chief technology officer at software consultancy Scott Logic, is “willing to bet” that 70-95% of datacentre software is already open source related, given the prevalence in standard enterprise software.

Even in investment banks, roughly 70% applies “and they’re pretty careful about the code they run”, Eberhardt says. “You write a small amount of code that sits on top of a largely open source stack these days, regardless of industry.”

Cloud infrastructure, software and platform engagements may have a lot more code running, of course, but also a regular colocation-type datacentre is likely simpler. Any resulting problems from licensing challenges can be resolved in multiple ways – not least because licence changes to free and permissive open source “only roll forwards”, he says.

“Yes, they can then change the licence and say, from this point onwards, you’re not free to use it, you must meet these conditions or pay this money,” Eberhardt says. “But there are high-profile cases of forks occurring, including OpenTofu, because of arguments about licensing and who makes the money.”