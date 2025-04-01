CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Inside Amazon’s robot-powered warehouse
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we go behind the scenes at Amazon’s robot-powered Swindon warehouse to see how AI and humans are working together. We examine the state of open source licensing and find out how it’s affecting datacentre operators. And we visit a 130-year-old wine and drinks company to find out how technology has brought operations into the modern age. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Behind the scenes at Amazon UK’s robotic-powered warehouse
Robots, automation, artificial intelligence and people power – Computer Weekly tours the tech-heavy Amazon warehouse in Swindon
-
All change: Weighing up the options for enterprises as open source licences evolve
Software suppliers have been rowing back on open-source licensing. Will enterprises with datacentres have to change their software approach?