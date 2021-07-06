CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Where to start with Windows 11
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at the new features on offer from Microsoft’s new version of its flagship operating system, Windows 11. Our latest buyer’s guide examines the trends in secure, agile app development. And we find out what you need to consider when buying a VPN. Read the issue now.
Windows 11: It’s more than a repositioned Start button
Microsoft has tried to grab the headlines with the latest incarnation of its desktop operating system, sporting a repositioned Start button and updated icons
Toughening up web and mobile apps
We look at how organisations can secure internal and web-facing applications against ransomware and injection-style attacks
Buying a VPN? Here’s what you need to know
VPNs are an effective cyber security tool for businesses and remote workers, but there are many things to consider before purchasing and implementing one. We explore some of these
