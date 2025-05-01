The year of the ESL in UK retail

The need to find efficiencies, drive staff productivity and boost the in-store customer experience – not to mention ongoing efforts to try new things in the name of sustainability – are driving the adoption of electronic shelf labels (ESL) in UK retail.

In March, Company Shop, a redistributor and retailer of surplus products from the retail industry, announced it was introducing ESLs in its 13 stores in England and Scotland to optimise in-store operations. The aim is to take advantage of the technology’s ability to support dynamic pricing to help reduce food waste across its sites, and to allow staff to focus on customer-facing elements of their job.

Company Shop is using ESLs from Sweden-headquartered tech company Pricer, which also provides labels for Switzerland’s largest retailer Migros. But South Korean-based tech business Solum seems to increasingly be in the ESL UK retail conversation.

‘Biggest tech benefit’

The template for ESL success in UK retail has been established by CJ Lang, a Scotland-based convenience chain which operates 115 of its company-owned Spar-branded stores and serves close to 200 independents on a wholesale basis.

Working with Solum, CJ Lang has put ESLs into all bar one of its company-owned shops, completely replacing paper tickets. In the words of IT director Graham Murdoch, this “gives the business an efficiency that was previously out of reach”.

Starting with a trial store in March 2021, which was expanded to stores across its regions, the business case for ESLs at CJ Lang was quickly proved, Murdoch explains. In November 2024, the project to put them in all stores – apart from one that is due a refit this year – was completed.

The benefits are manifold, according to Murdoch and Sonya Harper, the retailer’s central operations director, who both cite the improved productivity in stores, more modern looking spaces and happier staff among the benefits to date.

From deploying a range of label types – spanning from 2.2 inches to 11.6 inches – CJ Lang is now reinvesting thousands of hours of task per annum across all its stores. Staff who were writing labels, price checking or manually updating the point of sale systems are now able to spend more time on the shopfloor or better push the company’s higher margin food-to-go offering which offers a unique selling point for CJ Lang.

At 1am every Thursday morning, prices are updated centrally and fed into other systems, including CJ Lang’s Relex supply chain tech. Staff only need to stock the shelves to planogram the night before, and the prices get updated automatically.

Murdoch calculates the hour saved on these manual operations is reinvested into the business and generating three times the cost in benefit. Included in his mathematical model – which has been “reaffirmed by real-life case studies in the business” – are stationery savings, printer savings and advertising kit savings, while CJ Lang has also been able to reduce its use of paper and food waste through the ESLs facilitation of automated price reduction, which it views as an environmental win.

CJ Lang is working on a return on investment figure of 1.26 to two years from its nearly £2.9m investment. And with the inflationary environment retailers are facing, Murdoch argues that the savings are greater every year as the cost of doing business rises.

“Not only is it the largest tech investment we’ve had, it’s the biggest benefit we’ve provided by use of tech in our business,” he says, adding that automatic dynamic pricing has been introduced in an effort to clear fresh food such as bakery items at the end of the day to reduce food waste and increase sell-through.

Tech retailer Currys is also rolling out Solum’s tech across its estate in the UK and Republic of Ireland, and its focus is on making staff and customers’ in-store journeys smoother. It has electronic shelf edge labelling in 100 stores, including four in the Republic of Ireland, with a plan to have them in every shop by the end of 2025/26.

Currys cites similar benefits to CJ Lang, and is expected to take the opportunity to add real-time stock info onto the labels in due course to give its staff accurate data on stock availability at a glance.

Matthew Speight, Currys director of stores, says: “Since launching electronic shelf-edge labels [ESEL], we’ve noticed an increase in conversion in the stores where the tech is deployed. This is mainly because our colleagues now have time back to focus on helping our customers and improving their shopping journey through the latest shelf edge technology, instead of completing manual ticketing tasks.

“As well as these operational benefits associated with ESELs, we’re seeing the customer experience improve because the stores look smarter. We also believe there is an environmental benefit from not using as much paper and ink as before. While the batteries have a warranty of seven years, the typical use case is closer to 12 years, which contributes to the wider business case.”

ESLs have long been a part of European retail, which is partly related to price compliance laws in the European Union. They have been widely available for many years, but the technology is experiencing its lift-off moment in 2025.

“I looked at ESLs several times during my career, and early on the quality of the label was very poor – like a calculator screen – and a very poor experience,” Murdoch says.

“The battery life was another problem – while it could [remove] tasks, [another] would be introduced in the form of people replacing batteries. E-paper’s real benefit is the life of the label before you change the battery with power only consumed when the price changes – there is effectively zero power consumption when maintained at a static price.”

The cost of ESLs used to be more than 10 times per label, says Murdoch, adding that price, durability and image now make the business case add up.