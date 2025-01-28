Where IT comes from: Pure Storage’s lean Czech assembly

As with Pure Storage’s research and development (R&D) efforts, its final product assembly also rests on a three-site system. Flash arrays put together at regional sites – two in Texas and one in Czechia – cater for regional demand. We visited its European assembly location in Pardubice, Czechia, to see how it works.

Pure occupies a small part of a site run by Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant Foxconn, which is Czechia’s second largest exporter after Skoda and employs 4,500 people in the country.

Its relationship with Pure stretches back 10 years at the Pardubice site, which is built in part of a former Tesla (the Czech electronics company) factory that dates to 1964. The facility covers a vast area devoted to Pure Storage FlashArray and FlashBlade assembly, of which 30 and four are produced per shift respectively.

Pure’s Pardobice operation forms one third of its global assembly capacity, with arrays made to order on a lead time of less than two weeks from customer order to fulfilment. The plant also produces upgrade components for customers on the Evergreen subscription model, as well as replacement units. Ordinarily, it runs only one eight-hour shift, but can take up the slack from Pure’s other two facilities should the need arise, as part of its business continuity/disaster recovery provision, by running three shifts.

Components come in as sub-assemblies, such as controllers and power supplies, and components, such as central processing units and memory, from plants in Vietnam, Mexico and the US, by air. China is not on the supplier list, says Pure Storage supply chain manager Jiri Černy, or at least it won’t be soon.

“We’re working to have zero from China, because of the geo-political situation,” he says.

Production is “almost just-in-time”, says Černy, referring to the tight timescales used to deliver components directly to production. In Pure’s case, a larger warehouse on the Foxconn site – “thousands of pallets’ worth” – but some distance away holds stocks of parts that are delivered to the assembly area twice a shift, with two days’ worth held there.

Work in the facility runs on lean manufacturing principles, and the kind of upstream-downstream information flows that implies.

“Six Sigma and lean are built-in to make sure we learn from mistakes,” says Černy. “It’s OK to make mistakes, but stupid to do it twice or three times.”