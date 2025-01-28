Where IT comes from: Behind the scenes at Pure Storage’s European R&D centre

You’re a $2.8bn storage supplier with flash arrays at the core of your business. How do you do research and development (R&D), test new products, test customer workload issues, and test array products over years-long timescales for issues that only arise as software, network and application changes concatenate and interact?

Meanwhile, you are a global business with R&D and developer teams across time zones, all at work on ongoing monthly and quarterly updates, and incessant efforts to optimise storage controller software.

The base product is essentially the same, so effective collaboration and information sharing between teams spread across continents is key. But at the same time, you must also test regional customer-specific array configurations.

The Pure Storage solution is to divide responsibility between hardware and software, while also sharing specific R&D and testing capability between three sites.

There is Santa Clara in California, which is its global headquarters and handles hardware and software R&D and testing. There is also Bangalore in India, which only carries out software R&D and testing.

And there is Prague in Czechia, which recently opened its doors to the IT press. Here, we take a look at what goes on behind the scenes in R&D and product testing at Pure Storage (and its nearby array assembly operation).

Capabilities across the three centres are in many ways duplicated, which sounds counter-productive. But it’s not quite as simple as that, according to engineering vice-president and Pure’s Prague site leader Paul Melmon.

“Generally speaking, the same capabilities exist across all sites, except Santa Clara with its hardware development facilities,” he says.

“We try to make projects run autonomously and to minimise cross-time zone meetings,” says Melmon, adding that information can be shared globally in other ways, such as in Git repositories.

“Lots of companies split projects into many pieces and distribute them,” says chief technology officer Rob Lee. “We choose significant parts of individual products and give them to individual sites, and have product managers for specific products sitting locally.”

“We give a lot of thought to what to centralise and what to not,” says Melmon. “We have rules of engagement that aim at communications that can minimise the number of meetings.”