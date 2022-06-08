Pure FlashBlade//S and Evergreen//Flex boost as-a-service push

Pure Storage has launched FlashBlade//S, in which controller hardware is now upgradeable independently from flash storage capacity.

The company also announced Evergreen//Flex at its Accelerate event this week, marking a significant addition to its Evergreen consumption model.

Flex allows customers to specify, pay for and move data between storage capacity on any of its arrays, as long as it’s of the same flash type (QLC, TLC).

FlashBlade//S comes in two models. The S200 emphasises capacity, with data reduction, while the S500 goes for performance.

The new models are completely modularised, with controller hardware and Pure’s Direct Flash Module capacity both upgradeable.

“That makes it Evergreen-upgradeable,” said Pure’s FlashBlade vice-president, Amy Fowler. “Currently, controllers are wedded to blades. FlashArray customers can get the latest controllers every three years, but that wasn’t possible for FlashBlade. Now it is with FlashBlade//S.”

FlashBlade is Pure’s fast file and object family, which unifies file access and object storage in a single array to provide rapid access to large-capacity storage. It is aimed at what have traditionally been secondary storage use cases – backup, archive, analytics datastores – but which have evolved to require rapid input/output for analysis, recovery and so on.

FlashBlade is all-QLC, with no extreme-performance storage-class memory (SCM) layer on top to handle metadata. Instead, metadata is held on QLC drives, but with a distributed scheme that allows part of the QLC drive to be configured like SLC flash.

“It’s all done on the QLC flash chip,” said Pure digital experience business unit general manager, Prakash Darji. “We deploy a capacity segment that works like SLC, with distributed metadata, formatting the capacity so there’s no dependence on SCM.”

“The S200 can address 95% of existing user needs,” said Fowler. “The S500 will deliver something of a higher level, aimed at, for example, chip design, simulation-like, kdb+ in financial services.”

Pure also announced that current FlashBlade customers get to upgrade to FlashBlade//S via Evergreen.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Evergreen//Flex was billed by Darji as “a moment as big as or bigger than the introduction of Evergreen”.

Evergreen is Pure’s set of consumption model offerings, which range from hardware upgrades to full as-a-service.